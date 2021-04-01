This Luxury Train Will Take You Through the American Southwest — and You Can Save $300 If You Book Soon

For decades, Rocky Mountaineer has taken travelers on scenic train journeys through the majestic Canadian Rockies. Now, the luxury rail line has set its sights on new landscapes — the American Southwest — and is marking the occasion with a promotion.

The inaugural season of the Rockies to the Red Rocks route launches in August 2021 and was originally slated to end in October. But with such a high demand for this new train trip, Rocky Mountaineer added four more weeks to the season, offering a special discount on those extended departure dates.

Rocky Mountaineer train Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer

Guests who book now through April 19 will save $300 per couple when traveling in SilverLeaf Service on the newly added departure dates between Oct. 24 and Nov. 18, 2021. SilverLeaf Service includes access to an outdoor viewing area, full glass-dome windows for optimal views, breakfast and lunch served at your seat, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

The Rockies to the Red Rocks route is a two-day journey between Moab, Utah, and Denver, Colorado, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Along the way, passengers can feast their eyes on desert landscapes, vast canyons, and natural archways. The route also goes through areas that are arguably best explored via train, including Ruby Canyon, Mount Logan, the Continental Divide crossing. For travelers who would like to extend their vacation, Rocky Mountaineer also offers packages that include pre- or post-departure stays in Las Vegas or Salt Lake City.

To help guests book with confidence, Rocky Mountaineer is even offering flexible bookings with refundable deposits until 30 days before departure; two free date changes to any available departure up to (and including) the 2023 travel season; and the ability to swap travelers on the booking, provided one person from the original ticket remains.

For more information on this fall promotion and the Rockies to the Red Rocks itinerary, visit the Rocky Mountaineer website.