This Scenic New Train Ride Will Take You Past Historic Villages and Through the English Countryside

A new train service in England is promising to help people “escape the lockdown blues” in style and comfort.

Rail Charter Services, Britain’s newest bespoke rail operator, is launching tours to the English countryside to help people get out and explore the world around them once again in the safest way possible. Starting on July 20, the company will begin running three roundtrip day excursions between the towns of Skipton to Appleby or Settle to Appleby and back again.

On each journey, guests will ride in style thanks to the train’s all first-class coaches. The train company explained the coaches will also come with large tables for people to spread out on, air conditioning for optimal temperature comfort, individual power points to charge devices, and of course, comfortable reclining seats so guests can either sit up and enjoy the view or take a relaxing snooze.

For safety, the train has also been retrofitted with Perspex screens to “provide private spaces for families while maintaining safe social distancing.” And, perhaps most importantly, every guest will be guaranteed window seats because that’s what this journey is really all about.

On the trip, Matador Network reported, a narrator will be on hand to explain historical context of the destinations and to provide information on points of interest along the way.

“This is the first time that a dedicated timetabled tourist train has operated in England and has the potential to be a game-changer in other popular areas of high seasonal demand,” Adrian Quine, director of the Rail Charter Services company, told Matador Network.

Guests can choose from three different timing options for their trips. Option one is a full day out, which means departing Skipton or Settle around 9 a.m. local time and arriving at Appleby about an hour later. Guests will have ample time to explore the area or wander the Lake District on foot or by bus or taxi. Guests will then depart Appleby around 6 p.m. to return home.

Option two on the train is a short trip with one hour in Appleby. Guests depart Skipton or Settle around 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Appleby an hour later. They can explore for a bit before returning around 2:40 p.m.

Finally, option three is a day trip to Settle or Skipton from Appleby. Essentially, this trip is the reverse of option one. Guests depart Appleby at 10:35 a.m. and arrive at either town around noon. Guests will have the entire day to visit one of these two historic market towns before returning to Skipton is at 4:12 p.m. or Settle at 4:36 p.m.