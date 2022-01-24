These trains prove there are luxe rail experiences right here in the U.S.

The 5 Best Trains in the U.S. — From the Grand Canyon Railway to the Rocky Mountaineer

Aerial view of The train going through mountains by The Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel

Aerial view of The train going through mountains by The Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel

For nearly 200 years, the railroads have ferried passengers and freight all across the United States, transforming from just a practical form of transportation to the pinnacle of luxury for wealthy Americans by the turn of the 20th century. But when jetliners hit the scene, rail travel languished.

These days, slow travel is making a comeback, with travelers delighting in the romantic nostalgia of elegantly furnished train cars complemented by fine dining. And while the U.S. has been, admittedly, rather slow to reclaim luxury train travel — particularly compared to the rest of the world — there are a growing number of elegant rail experiences to be found across the country. Here, five of the best luxury train travel experiences in the U.S.

Rocky Mountaineer

The Rocky Mountaineer going through the Rockies to the Red Rocks Red Canyon Credit: Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer

In August 2021, Canadian railway company Rocky Mountaineer debuted its first-ever U.S. route, Rockies to Red Rocks, a long-in-the-making two-day journey between Denver and Moab, Utah, which includes an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The glass-domed cars offer passengers exceptional views of the mountains, canyons, rivers, and hoodoos along the journey. Passengers enjoy multi-course meals, either in their seats or in a designated dining room, depending on ticket class. For those who book the higher class of service, SilverLeaf Plus, there's a lounge car with a bar, while GoldLeaf passengers will also enjoy access to an exclusive outdoor observation deck.

The Grand Canyon Railway

The train going through mountains by The Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel

The Grand Canyon is a must-visit destination, so why not arrive in style? Instead of sitting in traffic to enter the national park, take the Grand Canyon Railway for a leisurely adventure. The train departs from the Williams Depot in Williams, Arizona, some 60 miles south of the canyon itself, then travels for two-and-a-half hours through the desert to reach Grand Canyon Village, right next to the South Rim. For the most luxurious experience, be sure to book the Luxury Parlor or Luxury Dome class of service — the adults-only cars have private bars and open-air platforms.

Napa Valley Wine Train

Napa Valley Wine Train Credit: Courtesy of Napa Valley Wine Train

Since 1864, the Napa Valley Wine Train has been carrying oenophiles through the eponymous California wine region. Though it originally traveled between Vallejo and Calistoga, the train now makes a three-hour, round-trip journey between downtown Napa and St. Helena. Though there are different itineraries, most include a multi-course gourmet meal served in the sophisticated historic railway cars, and some rides include stops and tastings at various wineries. The most popular car on the train is the Vista Dome, a Pullman from 1952, where you'll dine in a glass-domed car with nearly uninterrupted vineyard views.

Alaska Railroad

The northbound Alaska Railroad's Denali Star heads through the Nenana River Gorge as it makes its way to Fairbanks February 27, 2018 in Healy, AK Credit: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Connecting Seward and Fairbanks via 470 miles of track, the Alaska Railroad provides scenic excursions through the state. Book the GoldStar Service for a more upscale experience — it's offered onboard the Denali Star train, a 12-hour itinerary connecting Anchorage and Fairbanks, and the Coastal Classic Train, which connects Anchorage and Seward. The service provides guests with spacious seats in a domed car, access to an outdoor viewing platform, meals in the dining car, and access to a private bar.

Strasburg Railroad

Interior of the polar car onboard the Strasburg Railroad Credit: Courtesy of Strasburg Railroad