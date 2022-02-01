The Fanciest Sleeper Car Trains Around the World

Train travel comes with one very important life lesson: Letting the world pass you by can indeed be a good thing.

Riding the rails is as romantic as travel gets. Peaceful and slow, it can show you the world outside your window. Plus, it makes the trip about the journey, not just the destination. But, like all travel, there are still ways to level up an already stellar experience. And with train travel, that means booking an epic sleeper car so you can see the world in style.

Luxury train companies can be found all over the world, just waiting to take guests on a dream vacation. All travelers need to do is grab a ticket and make their way to the station before the conductor calls, "All aboard!" Need a little inspiration to get you there? Here are nine luxury sleeper car trains with routes crisscrossing the globe.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: London to Venice

Interior of a sleeper car on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is one of the most well-known luxury train companies in the world — and for good reason. Its train cars are opulent, with plush velvet furnishings in rich jewel tones, dark wood walls, and top-notch service that can't be beat. Though all of its journeys look epic, the London-to-Venice route may be the best for first-time train travelers. Guests will board the company's British Pullman train, where they can enjoy a cocktail in the bar car, snag a bite in the dining car, or take in the picturesque countryside views from their room.

Belmond Andean Explorer: Cusco to Arequipa

Interior of a sleeper car on board the Belmond Andean Explorer Credit: Richard James Taylor/Courtesy of Belmond

Meander through Peru, from Cusco to Arequipa, in total luxury aboard the region's first luxury sleeper train, the Belmond Andean Explorer. Inside, guests will be delighted by the bright furnishings, including crisp, white bedding and supple leather seating with just the right pops of color, thanks to the Peruvian textiles. On board, passengers will dine on locally sourced cuisine and can even book a spa appointment, so they can rest and recharge before arriving at the final destination.

Maharajas' Express: Delhi to Mumbai

The Presidential Suite on board the Maharajas’ Express Credit: Courtesy of Maharajas’ Express

Maharajas' Express is a vintage train travel dream come true. The train takes guests on a seven-day trip from Delhi to Mumbai, stopping at different countryside locations, including Udaipur, where passengers can take a quick boat ride on Lake Pichola, and Jodhpur, where they can roam through the Bishnoi Village. Though all accommodations are spectacular, if you can, try and book the presidential suite, which comes with 448 square feet of living space and two bedrooms for those looking to spread out.

The Blue Train: Pretoria to Cape Town

Interior of a sleeper car on board the The Blue Train Credit: Courtesy of The Blue Train

Sometimes, all you need is 36 hours to have the ideal vacation, and that's exactly what you'll get on The Blue Train from Pretoria to Cape Town. On board, guests will find moody suites and common spaces, all decked out in deep brown leather and emerald green accents. And perhaps best of all, each suite comes with a soaking tub for ultimate relaxation. Passengers can also partake in high tea before settling in for a world-class dinner experience and a nightcap.

Belmond Royal Scotsman: Edinburgh to the Scottish Highlands

Interior of a sleeper car on board the Belmond Royal Scotsman Credit: Courtesy of Belmond

Belmond's Royal Scotsman Edinburgh train is ideal for those looking to spend a few extra days on the rails. The famed trip offers guests the chance to spend four nights on a round-trip journey, where they'll be pampered by a 24-hour steward. All meals, including a Scottish breakfast and four-course dinner, as well as experiences at each stop are also included. After a day exploring places like Ballindalloch Castle and the Rothiemurchus Estate, guests can retire to their suite, outfitted with an ultra-cozy bed that's also covered in Scottish tartans for extra warmth.

Danube Express: Transylvania

Interior of a sleeper car on board the Golden Eagle Danube Express Credit: Andrea Peto/Courtesy of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

The Danube Express is ready to take you to the home of Count Dracula with a seven-day trip through Transylvania. Along the way, passengers can disembark for a walking tour through the town of Sighisoara, visit Sibiu's Evangelical Cathedral, and explore the famed Bran Castle. After a day of sightseeing, guests can head back to the train, the Golden Eagle Danube Express, which is just as impressive as the historic sites they visited. On board, the well-appointed cabins feature king-sized beds, as well as common spaces such as the bar lounge, which offers entertainment like music performances and more.

The Canadian: Toronto to Vancouver

If you're on the hunt for a train trip that offers the most spectacular scenery, look no further than The Canadian. The four-day, four-night Toronto-to-Vancouver journey includes stops in Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Jasper, and Kamloops. Throughout the trip, guests can look out onto the changing landscape, which includes city and forest views, rivers and mountain peaks, and everything in between. Passengers on board for the overnight journeys can find cabins for up to four guests, which come with private bathrooms and are converted into lounge spaces during the day. Though guests never need to leave their rooms, they may want to head to the train's dining room for a delicious meal and a toast to a well-deserved adventure.

The Ghan: Adelaide to Darwin

Accommodation Platinum Service Cabin on board the The Ghan Credit: Heather Dinas/Courtesy of Journey Beyond

The Australian outback is calling your name, and The Ghan Expedition from Adelaide to Darwin will help get you there. The four-day, three-night trip will take guests on a cross-continental adventure, with off-train excursions in towns like Alice Springs and Coober Pedy, as well as plenty of activities on board, too. While riding across Australia, guests will dine on a regionally inspired menu and sip on locally sourced wines as they watch some of the most remote landscapes on the planet pass by outside. To make this trip as spectacular as possible, book at the platinum level, which comes with the largest suite and personalized service.

Eastern & Oriental Express: Singapore to Bangkok