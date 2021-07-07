The Future of Italy's Dolce Vita Might Be on These Luxury Sleeper Trains

Step aside, Venice Simplon-Orient-Express — there's another luxury train service coming.

Italy will soon welcome visitors to the rails aboard the Treno della Dolce Vita (or Dolce Vita train), a series of indulgent sleeper trains that will travel around the country in utmost style, CNN reported.

Silhouette of boy looking through train window in Sicily Credit: Johner Images/Getty Images

Plans are in the works for the new service, which will start in 2023 and eventually have 10 routes winding through Italy's best landscapes, covering 10,000 miles of tracks with stops in 128 cities in 14 of the country's regions. While itineraries will cover beloved areas like Tuscany's Val d'Orcia and the Dolomites, the hope is that the slow travel will also introduce visitors to lesser-known areas of the nation, including the Basilicata coast, Calabria's Sila mountains, and Matera, where the James Bond film "No Time to Die" was filmed.

View of Matera at sunrise, Basilicata, Italy Credit: Massimo Colombo/Getty Images

The overnight trips will last anywhere from one to three nights aboard historic trains that pay homage to Federico Fellini's 1960 movie "La Dolce Vita," the news outlet explained. Among the decorations will be elements from designers like Gio Ponti, Carlo Scarpa, and Piero Fornasetti, as well as period artwork. Each of the trains will have a capacity of 64 guests in its 11 carriages, with 12 deluxe cabins and 20 suites. Also on board will be live entertainment, a lounge bar, and fine dining, plus services to assist with travel planning.

Barolo vineyards at sunset, Langhe wine region, Italy Credit: Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images

For the announcement, a test route from Rome to Civitavecchia took off in a vintage train. As a taste of the level of service, Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco catered the meal.

The new service is a partnership between the Trenitalia division of Italy's state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato and luxury hospitality company Arsenale SpA, best known for Rome's Soho House and Venice's Rosewood, both in the works.

Railway in Crete Senesy near Siena, Tuscany Credit: Digitalsignal/Getty Images