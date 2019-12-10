15 Festive Train Rides You Can Take for the Holidays

Taking a train ride with Santa and his helpers or scoping out magnificent winter scenery can make for a festive way to celebrate the holiday season.

Whether you're a family looking for a playful way to provide children with holiday memories they won’t forget, or adults in search of magnificent ice adventures and mesmerizing views coupled with Christmas-themed meals and drinks, there’s a winter train ride to fit the bill.

We’ve put together a list of 15 train rides to take for the holidays. Some of the trains are inspired by Chris Van Allsburg's famed book “The Polar Express,” while others include schnapps-spiked hot chocolate, views of the Northern Lights, and getting to cut your own Christmas tree to take home.

