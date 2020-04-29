This Incredible New Train Could Take You From Paris to Amsterdam in 90 Minutes (Video)

Getting around Europe could be much easier — and much faster — within the next decade.

A Dutch company called Hardt Hyperloop announced that the company may soon be able to construct a low-energy, super fast train that could take travelers from Paris to Amsterdam in about 90 minutes, Lonely Planet reported.

The company is dedicated to working on urban decongestion, overpopulation, better access to rural areas, and "all of which inhibits human potential," according to the Hardt Hyperloop website.

Hardt Hyperloop Train Interior Credit: Hardt Hyperloop

According to the company's research, the new train could be a reality for many travelers as soon as 2028, Lonely Planet reported. The company has been focusing on five major routes that could potentially change how people commute and travel on a daily basis.

"What makes it so unique is its high capacity, low energy use, and high speeds that indeed shorten travel times substantially. A trip between Amsterdam and Paris, for example, will only be 90 minutes, while it will be just like catching a train," a representative of Hardt Hyperloop told Lonely Planet.

Hardt Hyperloop Train Tube Credit: Hardt Hyperloop

The company is focusing on both national and international routes. Not only will the new train connect Paris and Amsterdam, but it could also connect Amsterdam to Groningen and The Hague, according to Lonely Planet. On an international level, the train is planned to connect Amsterdam to Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, in addition to Paris.

Stefan Marges, Project Manager of Hardt Hyperloop, told Lonely Planet that the train could connect Amsterdam to Eindhoven, which is normally 90 minutes away by car, in around 15 minutes. A commute to and from Amsterdam and Düsseldorf, over two and a half hours by car, could be less than half an hour. The company believes this could drastically change how people see their home and work life — making it infinitely easier for people to go to work in Amsterdam but live in more affordable, nearby cities. The hyperloop train, according to the Hardt Hyperloop website, would depart from stations every few minutes, so getting from point A to point B may be as simple as people getting onto the New York City subway or London Underground.

Hardt Hyperloop Train Station Credit: Hardt Hyperloop

Connecting international cities could also stand to impact air travel by offering a more energy-efficient way to get around continental Europe. With so many people opting to swear off air travel in an effort to be more eco-conscious, the train could be an excellent solution for people who still wish to travel longer distances.

While this new innovation is still nearly a decade away, it certainly raises hopes for better travel experiences in the future.