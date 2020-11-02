This Christmas Wine Train Through Texas Is the Most Festive Way to Celebrate the Holiday Season

Texas may not be a winter wonderland, but it certainly has an amazing day trip that is happening this holiday season.

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad is planning a Christmas Wine Train experience this December that is sure to please wine connoisseurs and vintage train buffs alike. The whole experience will take place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains, decorated for the Christmas season, and will pass through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Grapevine CVB

The trains will leave from two cities, Fort Worth and Grapevine, for their two-hour excursions. The Fort Worth train is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. from the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The Grapevine train is scheduled on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, both at 7:30 p.m., from Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District. Boarding begins a half-hour before departure and check-in will begin at 6 p.m.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Grapevine CVB

Because of the ongoing pandemic, names of all ticketed passengers must be provided in order to make a reservation, for contact tracing. All passengers must be 21 years or older.

Once you’re on the wine train, you’ll be treated to two glasses of local Texas wine (additional wine will be available for purchase), a souvenir glass, assorted hors d’oeuvres, and, of course, some holiday entertainment including a DJ and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Grapevine, Texas is also known as the “Christmas Capital of Texas” for its wide range of holiday-themed events in the city. Anyone in the area can enjoy visiting the Gaylord Texan Resort for its annual Lone Star Christmas village, the Holiday Bricktacular at Legoland Discovery Center, Scuba Diving Santa at Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium, and classic Christmas movies and live performances at the Historic Palace Theatre.

Tickets for the wine train are $45 per person. For more information or to make a booking, visit the Grapevine Texas website.