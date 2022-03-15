Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

To book, travelers must use the code "C450" when booking online or with the Amtrak app.

An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.

"Private rooms provide travelers with a first class, one-of-a-kind experience to see the country," Roger Harris, Amtrak executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer, said in a statement provided to T+L. "With our nationwide Roomette flash sale, customers can travel comfortably in their own space and share the experience with a companion — across several world-famous routes and to many great destinations."

Travelers in a private roomette will receive access to a restroom and shower as well as a dedicated attendant who provides things like turndown service and helps with luggage. All customers in private rooms receive complimentary meals on board as well as access to lounges at major stations.

Travel from St. Paul-Minneapolis to Chicago starting at only $193 for two, or from Chicago to New Orleans for as low as $319 for two people. Or head from Salt Lake City to Sacramento for $239 for two people, or down the east coast from New York to Atlanta for only $407 for two.

The flash sale is valid on several Amtrak routes: California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle. Travelers may not upgrade to a private bedroom or family bedroom with the sale.