The scenic Colorado train will resume taking visitors to and from Pikes Peak beginning in May.

America’s Highest Railway Just Got a $100 Million Makeover — and It's Finally Reopening to the Public

After three years of renovations, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is reopening to the public.

The scenic Colorado train will resume taking visitors to and from Pikes Peak beginning in May following a $100 million renovation that includes new trains, new track, new depot and a new visitor center.

Visitors to the train will enjoy all new features, starting and ending at the Manitou Depot, a new passenger platform and viewing deck. Once at the top of the mountain, visitors will enjoy the new Pikes Peak Visitor Center where they can walk along a new elevated pathway and overlook, learn about the history and geology of the mountain, and even enjoy a famous Pikes Peak donut.

Since taking its first passengers up the mountain in June 1891, the train has remained famous for being the highest railway in America and the highest rack railway in the world at 14,115 feet.

"The Cog is an important part of Colorado and the West's heritage," assistant general manager of the Railway, Ted Johnston, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We're excited to re-open the railway for the public to experience and enjoy this scenic American adventure that has such a rich history. We've been working on this project for three years, and we are very excited to take our first trains and passengers up the mountain."

The three-hour round-trip experience scales and descends Pike Peak, where visitors might be able to see views of Denver skyscrapers on a clear day. Tickets for the train cost $58 for adults and $48 for children 12 and under when purchased online in advance.

It's also possible to book a one-way train journey and hike up or bike down from the top of Pikes Peak. More information about one-way train experiences will be announced soon.

The railway will also celebrate its 130th anniversary on June 30, complete with ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Broadmoor and Pikes Peak Visitor Center. Additional information about special seasonal events in fall and winter is due to be announced soon.