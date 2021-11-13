This 'Winter Magic' Train Ride Takes You Through Canada's Snowy Wilderness in 9 Epic Days

It's your time to go dashing through the snow in style.

This winter, Vacations by Rail is offering an adventure unlike any other across the Great White North with a train ride that takes guests from Banff to Vancouver over nine glorious days.

"Enjoy three nights in Banff exploring the beauty of this charming area covered in blankets of snow," it says on the company's website. "You'll take an ice walk in Johnston Canyon, discover Banff National Park and its wildlife, and relax with a sleigh ride set against the backdrop of the beautiful Canadian Rockies."

Along the way, guests will learn about how the natural landscapes in Canada were formed and the history of these great places. This includes lessons on the glacier-carved Bow Valley and Basin National Historic Site of Canada. And as a treat in Banff, guests can also hop on a romantic horse-drawn sleigh ride that takes them through the Canadian Rockies before checking into their hotel for the night. But not just any hotel — the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, a luxury hotel offering sweeping views of the mountains on all sides.

Guests will then head on to Jasper National Park, where they can partake in a guided tour through Athabasca Valley and do as much wildlife spotting as possible amidst the glistening white snow. Don't worry about the furry creatures catching a chill, because while on the tour guests will also learn about the winter survival tactics of the animals that call this rugged terrain home.

While exploring Jasper, guests can also partake in an ice walk through Maligne Canyon, the deepest canyon in Jasper National Park, and even catch a glimpse of its famed icefalls. At night, guests can cozy up at their next hotel, the equally luxurious Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Finally, the tour concludes with an overnight train ride to Vancouver, which will lull passengers to sleep with quiet rocking on the tracks. But before it's all over, they'll check into their last hotel, the Fairmont Waterfront, wrapping this high-end trip in a perfect little bow.