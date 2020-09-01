Visit 18 Countries on This 70-day Bus Trip From India to England

An India-based company will launch the epic journey through 18 countries for 20 passengers in May 2021.

Traveling around the world in 80 days may have been a feat for Jules Verne, but an India-based travel company is launching an equally impressive 70-day bus ride from Delhi to London, departing in May 2021.

The Bus to London will travel 12,427 miles (20,000 kilometers) through 18 countries, including Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

The service will be operated by Adventures Overland, whose founders Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal came up with the idea to mimic the “magic buses” that traveled on the Hippie Trail from Europe to Asia between the 1950s and 1970s, Lonely Planet reports.

Bus to London will take 20 passengers from Delhi, India, to London, England, and then reverse the journey back to India, with stops to see Myanmar’s pagodas, visit Chengdu’s giant pandas, hike along the Great Wall of China, cruise the Caspian Sea, and enjoy time in Moscow, Vilnius, Prague, Brussels, and Frankfurt.

The journey will take place on a Wi-Fi-equipped luxury bus with business-class seats, each with its own entertainment system, USB ports, and electricity plugs, as well as partitions between seats for privacy. The common spaces include a mini pantry with a cooler for beverages and snacks. Each passenger can bring two full-sized suitcases and will also have their own locker to store valuables.

To sign up for the ride, first download the Bus to London brochure. During the process, you’ll be given the options to join legs in Southeast Asia for 12 days, China for 16 days, Central Asia for 22 days, or Europe for 16 days — or the entire trip for 70 days. The reverse itinerary is also available. Preference will be given to those who sign up for the entire stretch.

This isn’t the first time Adventures Overland has led trips from India to London. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, it led a caravan of travelers, each in their own cars, traveling the route in 50 days.