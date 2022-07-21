The Train Connecting Miami and Orlando Just Got 2 New Sets of Cars — Which Arrived After a 3,000-mile Journey Across 10 States

If you live in Florida or love visiting, you've been excited about the advent of the Brightline train for several years now. The modern, luxe, high-speed train has been running the circuit between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach since 2018, but the imminent extension of its route to Orlando has the state in an excited tizzy.

And now, the reality of being able to take a train between Miami and Orlando is one step closer. Brightline recently welcomed two new trains, Bright Green 2 and Bright Pink 2, to its fleet after the six-car trains completed a 3,000-mile journey across 10 states from the Siemens Rolling Stock facility in Sacramento, California, to Orlando.

"This is an exciting moment as we welcome not one but two brand-new train sets, Bright Green 2 and Bright Pink 2, to our Vehicle Maintenance Facility site in Orlando," Michael Cegelis, Brightline's executive vice president of development and construction, said in a release. "These trains, and our entire fleet, are built with the consumer in mind. They are modern, eco-friendly, and equipped with conveniences such as high-speed Wi-Fi and plug-in connections at every seat."

Courtesy of Brightline

Alongside introducing what just may be the world's most comfortable passenger trains, Brightline is committed to investing billions in American infrastructure; Bright Green 2 and Bright Pink 2 are among five new train sets the company has brought to Florida in preparation for the opening of the Brightline station in Orlando.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for late 2022 (with trains beginning passenger service in early 2023), Brightline's extension to Orlando will connect two of the state's most popular destinations, making it easy to visit Miami and hit Orlando's parks in one vacation. Additional stations in Aventura and Boca Raton are also scheduled to open by the end of 2022, so your vacation horizons are only getting brighter.

And if you need even better news: Brightline is a long-overdue innovation to American train travel, yes, but they're just getting started — the plans for a route between Las Vegas and Los Angeles are already in motion, and they have their sights set on many other congested corridors and "too close to fly, too long to drive" city pairs across the country.