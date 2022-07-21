Trip Ideas Bus and Train Travel The Train Connecting Miami and Orlando Just Got 2 New Sets of Cars — Which Arrived After a 3,000-mile Journey Across 10 States Florida's Brightline is getting a highly anticipated Orlando extension — and new trains are pulling into the station. By Skye Sherman Skye Sherman Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Skye Sherman is a freelance travel writer based in West Palm Beach, Florida, a (rare) fourth-generation Floridian. After completing an internship at Palm Beach Illustrated and graduating from college in 2016, she dove into travel writing, testing the waters by growing her own blog and Instagram. Upon embarking on a six-month trip around the world as a digital nomad — and eventually diving into freelance writing full-time — she began writing for major publications, soon seeing her byline in USA Today, Atlas Obscura, Matador Network, The Epoch Times, and various other print and digital publications. Skye began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2018 (her first assignment was to break the news about Florida's Brightline train between Miami and Orlando and was due back the same day). She has written for a wide variety of print and digital publications, penning everything from cover stories on up-and-coming actresses to travelogues of cross-country train rides to the Palm Beaches' 30 Under 30 to breaking news. Before pursuing travel writing, she worked as the influencer marketing manager at Monq, a wellness company. She has also edited a handful of independently published books. Aside from traveling, she's also a private pilot, scuba diver, and self-proclaimed bookworm. She has visited 45 countries so far and hopes to visit all 195 during her lifetime. When she's not writing, she's probably watching a documentary or laying in the sunshine reading a thriller. * 10+ years of experience working as an editor * 5+ years of experience working as a freelance writer covering travel and lifestyle topics * 5+ years of experience in SEO and content strategy * Former contributing editor at Palm Beach Illustrated (print) * Essay accepted for presentation at Sigma Tau Delta 2015 Convention * Named Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges in 2014 * Ongoing supporter of Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County * Received a bachelor's degree in English from Palm Beach Atlantic University, with a minor in psychology Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Brightline If you live in Florida or love visiting, you've been excited about the advent of the Brightline train for several years now. The modern, luxe, high-speed train has been running the circuit between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach since 2018, but the imminent extension of its route to Orlando has the state in an excited tizzy. And now, the reality of being able to take a train between Miami and Orlando is one step closer. Brightline recently welcomed two new trains, Bright Green 2 and Bright Pink 2, to its fleet after the six-car trains completed a 3,000-mile journey across 10 states from the Siemens Rolling Stock facility in Sacramento, California, to Orlando. "This is an exciting moment as we welcome not one but two brand-new train sets, Bright Green 2 and Bright Pink 2, to our Vehicle Maintenance Facility site in Orlando," Michael Cegelis, Brightline's executive vice president of development and construction, said in a release. "These trains, and our entire fleet, are built with the consumer in mind. They are modern, eco-friendly, and equipped with conveniences such as high-speed Wi-Fi and plug-in connections at every seat." Courtesy of Brightline Alongside introducing what just may be the world's most comfortable passenger trains, Brightline is committed to investing billions in American infrastructure; Bright Green 2 and Bright Pink 2 are among five new train sets the company has brought to Florida in preparation for the opening of the Brightline station in Orlando. Upon completion, which is scheduled for late 2022 (with trains beginning passenger service in early 2023), Brightline's extension to Orlando will connect two of the state's most popular destinations, making it easy to visit Miami and hit Orlando's parks in one vacation. Additional stations in Aventura and Boca Raton are also scheduled to open by the end of 2022, so your vacation horizons are only getting brighter. And if you need even better news: Brightline is a long-overdue innovation to American train travel, yes, but they're just getting started — the plans for a route between Las Vegas and Los Angeles are already in motion, and they have their sights set on many other congested corridors and "too close to fly, too long to drive" city pairs across the country. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit