Travel from Venice to London Gatsby-style in this 1920's-themed Luxury Train (Video)

As far as train travel goes nothing is quite as spectacular as a ride with Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. But, in the name of a great celebration, the company is upping the ante on its own service with the debut of “The Party.”

From March 27–29, 2020, the iconic rail company will host a two-night package that transports guests across Europe and right back in time.

According to the company, the festivities kick off at Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Italy, where guests will partake in a speakeasy party to “rival any Jay Gatsby could have thrown.”

In the morning (after the champagne headache wears off), guests will board the train and be whisked away to London for “a jazzy jaunt that will evoke the Golden Age of glamour.”

Along the route, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will take guests through the Italian countryside, straight through Austria, Switzerland, and France, passed the snowy Alps and glassy lakes still likely to be frozen over.

Onboard, guests can dress up alongside the crew in their finest flapper dresses and spats. Each of the train’s 17 carriages, all of which are actually from the 1920s, will be decked out in the decade’s finest furnishings as well. As part of “The Party,” guests will be entertained along the way with surprise performances both on and off the train.

Prices for “The Party” start at £3,760 (approximately $4,845) per person, which includes a one-night stay at Belmond Hotel Cipriani in a Garden View Room, tickets to the celebratory kickoff party, a stay in a twin cabin on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, and all drinks, table d’hote meals, and entertainment aboard the train.

“The party continues as long as you do, so leave your inhibitions on the platform and embrace the atmosphere of a bygone era,” the company wrote on its website. “Put your Charleston skills to the test, and make sure the 2020s begin as they mean to go on.”

Go ahead, enter the 2020s with a bigger party than the 1920s could ever dream of by booking tickets here.