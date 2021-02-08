The Simplon-Orient-Express will now take travelers to more places in Europe than ever before.

See Europe in Luxury With This Historic Train’s Stunning New Suites and Routes

When it comes to train travel, nobody does it as well as the legendary Belmond Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. And, in 2021, the Simplon-Orient-Express will expand to include even more destinations for railway-bound travelers.

The train service, which has long been heralded for its glamour and romance, announced in February that it will add five new boarding points across Europe including Rome, Florence, Geneva, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

On board the train's 17 restored carriages, guests will be transported along one-night journeys from Florence and Rome, before passing the Italian lakes and Swiss mountains, and arriving in Paris.

From there, Belmond explained, the train ride will wind through the Brenner Pass and cross from either Geneva to Venice or head out for a tour of three European Capital cities — Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam — as part of the Venice to Amsterdam itinerary.

Combining the new route from Florence with Belmond's sister properties Belmond Villa San Michele and the Tuscan countryside retreat, Belmond Castello di Casole, travelers will head out from the Tuscan Renaissance to the City of the Lights.

The two-night package includes one night on board the train and one night at a Belmond hotel, starting at $2,735 (£2,000) per person, based on double occupancy. For an extended stay, a six-night offer, including one night on board and five nights at Belmond Castello di Casole, starts at $7,650 (£5,589) per person or five nights at Belmond Villa San Michele at $7,440 (£5,438) per person.

The offer also includes transfers to and from the train stations, daily breakfast at the hotels, and all drinks and table d'hote meals on Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Just two departures from Florence are scheduled in 2021 on May 26 and July 14.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will also debut three new Grand Suites this season, each of which sits in the train's oldest carriage. The new suites — Vienna, Prague, and Budapest — will each feature private bathrooms with showers, double beds, and a living area with underfloor heating, making them an ultra-cozy experience and the perfect place for guests to lay their head at night as the soft rocking of the train lulls them to sleep.

Each cabin was expertly updated by Wimberly Interiors to "reflect the spirit of each city whilst staying true to the original 1920s Art Deco design," Belmond explained. Additional amenities of booking the suites include a personal 24-hour cabin steward, champagne on demand, in-suite dining, and private transfers to and from the train.