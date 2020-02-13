Amtrak's Valentine's Day Sale Includes Two-for-one Fares As Low As $29

Image zoom George Rose/Getty

Amtrak may be giving one of the best Valentine's Day gifts out there with a two-for-one deal for you and a loved one.

Thanks to their Amtrak Loves You Sale the rail line is offering two rail tickets for half the price. Both tickets are issued together, so both passengers must be traveling at the same time.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, you can take advantage of this buy-one-get-one deal on the Amtrak website. Seating may not be available on all trains, at all times, but it’s the best way to sneak in a cozy weekend together. Other restrictions and blackout dates may also apply.

Travel fares could be as low as $183 from New York to Washington D.C., $66.50 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, $31 from Chicago to St. Louis, $54 from Richmond, Vir. to Charlotte, $29 from Portland, Maine, to Boston, and even $164 from New York to Atlanta.

Actual travel days must take place between Mar. 9 and Aug. 30, so even if you can’t get out of town right away, you can still make plans for an amazing spring and summer vacation. Discounted tickets are only available for coach passengers.

The deal applies to many routes (including long distance) across the company’s national network, including the Acela, Adirondack, Carolinian/Piedmont, Cascades, Downeaster, Downstate Illinois Services, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Heartland Flyer, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, San Joaquins, Valley Flyer, and Vermonter lines.

In order to cash in on this deal, visit Amtrak's Valentine’s Day sale here, or use the discount code (V214) when making your booking. AutoTrain service is not available for this deal and changes on itineraries once travel begins are not permitted.