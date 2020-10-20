Amtrak's Latest Sale Lets Kids Ride for Free

Amtrak wants families to take a vacation. The railway company is so dedicated to this mission that it’s now offering the Kids Ride Free flash sale, which provides free tickets to kids ages 2-12 traveling with their parent or guardian. But, if you want in on the savings you better get booking ASAP.

“Travelers who act fast will have the chance to make lasting memories with firsthand views of iconic American landmarks, from the long stretches of the Pacific Ocean shoreline to the rugged Rocky Mountains,” Amtrak shared in a statement.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amtrak

The sale is available today, Oct. 20 through Oct. 25. Kids will receive a complimentary ticket with each paid adult ticket. The sale is valid for travel in Coach and Acela Business Class from Oct. 26 to Dec. 17, 2020.

“Whether seeing family, taking a trip cross-country, or going on a weekend excursion, we truly believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure,” Roger Harris, executive vice president at Amtrak, said. “With our latest sale, customers can make a trip extra special and a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak.”

This sale is even valid on trains that travel on the national network including the Auto Train, California Zephyr, and beyond.

In addition to the sale, the train company also wanted to make it clear it’s setting a new standard for safety on the railways amid the pandemic. That includes enhanced cleanings, face-covering requirements, new social distancing measures through limited bookings, and a brand-new air filtration system that exchanges fresh air in the cabins every four to five minutes.