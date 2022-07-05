Amtrak Returns to Canada for the First Time in 2 Years

Amtrak has resumed a key route to Toronto, marking the first time the rail company has traveled to Canada since before the pandemic.

The Maple Leaf train restarted service on June 27, traveling from New York City's Penn Station to Toronto Union Station in Canada, Amtrak announced last week.

This is the first time Amtrak has resumed international service since 2020.

"Amtrak is delighted to welcome passengers back on board the Maple Leaf, connecting New York City and upstate New York with Toronto and Ontario," Amtrak Executive Vice President, Marketing and Revenue, Chief Commercial Officer Roger Harris said in a statement. "On board the Maple Leaf, customers can experience some of the best views in the country through the beautiful Hudson River Valley, New York's wine country, and the incredible gorges of the Finger Lakes region, before crossing the US/Canadian border near the dramatic spectacle of Niagara Falls."

The route, which is run in conjunction with VIA Rail Canada, takes just over 12 hours to complete. Like on all Amtrak trains, travelers will receive free Wi-Fi and the ability to travel with small pets, as well as access the cafe car.

"After two years of pandemic, people are eager to travel again this summer, and the Maple Leaf experience allows passengers on both sides of the border to book a beautiful vacation and travel beyond Toronto on VIA Rail trains that can connect them right across Canada," Michael Acosta, VIA Rail's senior director, commercial affairs, said in the statement.

Canada welcomes vaccinated travelers from the United States and does not require any pre-arrival testing. All travelers must still fill out a form on the country's ArriveCAN app or website.

This is not Amtrak's first new route this summer. The company plans to launch a Berkshire Flyer service between New York City and Pittsfield, Mass., on July 8, as well as launch an Ethan Allen Express train with service to the Vermont cities of Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury on July 29.

