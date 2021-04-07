Amtrak Is Having a Buy One, Get One Sale on Private Rooms — but for a Limited Time Only

Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start planning those warm-weather vacations. While road trips are still a popular option this year, those looking to sit back and try an even more classic mode of transportation can hop on a train instead. Luckily, Amtrak is making it easier — and even more affordable — to book a rail-based adventure, thanks to its two-for-one sale on private roomettes.

For a limited time, customers booking one of Amtrak's roomettes this summer and early fall can bring a companion for free. Roomettes are private, with some even including an in-room toilet, making them a socially distanced way to travel. During the day, roomettes have two seats facing each other, though guests typically keep their eyes peeled for the scenic views just outside the large picture windows. At night, a dedicated attendant provides turndown service, converting the two seats into a bed. For the second guest, there's another bed that pulls down from the wall.

Roomettes also come fully equipped with fresh towels and linens, access to showers, and complimentary in-room meals served by the dedicated attendant. Plus, all customers in private rooms receive complimentary lounge access at major stations, as well as priority boarding.

"We want to offer our customers a truly unique way to see the country this summer," said Roger Harris, Amtrak executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer, in a press release. "With our nationwide roomette sale, customers can share the experience with a travel companion while taking advantage of some of the best sightseeing opportunities this country has to offer."

The sale is available now through April 16, with travel from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2021. With this offering, two people can travel from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, for $409, or Chicago to New Orleans for $319. Other example fares include Washington, D.C. to Atlanta for $352, and Philadelphia to Miami for $489.

For more information and booking, head to amtrak.com/privateroomsale.