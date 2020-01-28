Amtrak is Offering 30 Percent Off If You Book a Spring Getaway This Week

Image zoom Getty Images

Happy National Plan For Vacation Day!

For those who neglected to mark their calendars: the last Tuesday of January has become an official tradition to encourage Americans to use their vacation days. Last year, an estimated 768 million vacation days went unused in the country, according to the U.S. Travel Association, so to make sure that doesn't happen again, Amtrak has a slew of fares to encourage travelers to hop on the train across the country this year.

From January 28 through 30, Amtrak is offering 30 percent off train fares. The deal is good on travel booked from February 16 through May 31. (This is in addition to Amtrak’s “Saver Fare” which offers up to 25 percent off travel booked 14 to 21 days in advance.)

Through the sale, travelers could book deals like a $39 one-way ticket from New York City to Washington, D.C. From Boston, Amtrak is offering $15 tickets to Durham, New Hampshire.

Tickets are non-refundable once purchased, however you’re still able to change your dates of travel. This offer is valid on some of Amtrak’s most popular routes including the Acela, Carolinian, Adirondack, Maple Leaf and Keystone.

When planning your 2020 vacation, there are quite a few reasons to consider taking the train. If you’re trying to cut back on your environmental impact, opting for train travel over air can be an effective way of significantly reducing your carbon emissions. Train travel goes from city center to city center so you don’t need to worry about navigating your way to and from distant airports.

And, hey, if you really can’t stand to use your vacation days to completely unplug from work: Amtrak offers free onboard Wi-Fi so you can stay connected and meet deadlines while you’re barreling through new scenery.