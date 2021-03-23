Amtrak's New Northeast Sale Has Fares As Low As $19

Now might be the time to return to the rails. Amtrak just launched a sale on its northeastern routes, with coach fares starting at $19 each way and Acela business class seats for as low as $39 each way.

The sale, which launched today, is good for spring and summer travel from March 30 to Sept. 30 of this year. And while it's the perfect way to indulge in slow travel, there's no time to stall to snag these rates. The reduced fares must be booked by Friday, March 26 — and are subject to availability on each route. Tickets can be booked on amtrak.com or via the Amtrak app.

Amtrak is offering these deals on trains throughout its Northeast Corridor, which includes stations in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, as well as stops in between on these routes: Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian, Downeaster, Vermonter, Carolinian, Crescent, Palmetto, Silver Star, and Silver Meteor.

Amtrak Acela train Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amtrak

In light of the pandemic, the company has also committed to upgraded safety and cleaning measures. The trains all have a filtration system that brings fresh air into the cars every four to five minutes. Cleaning frequency has also been increased in stations, including seating areas, countertops, door handles, kiosks, and other high-touch surfaces. Amtrak has even partnered with Lysol's parent company, RB, to ensure the disinfection standards are certified by microbiologists.