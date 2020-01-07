Amtrak Is Offering Buy-one-get-one Trips for As Low As $82, but You’ll Have to Act Soon

Image zoom Getty Images

Amtrak is helping us make our travel goals of 2020 a reality already by designating train routes throughout the country as buy-one-get-one free, with fares starting as low as $82.

The sale, which is valid for tickets purchased now through Jan. 12, allows you to bring someone with you for the cost of only your ticket. While you have to purchase tickets now to get this deal, you can travel from Feb. 1 through June 12.

Head from San Antonio or Atlanta to New Orleans in time to throw beads and celebrate Mardi Gras for as low as $82. Or catch some sun with a stay by the beach in Los Angeles when you travel all the way from Albuquerque starting at only $86.

Part of the allure of boarding a train is the ability to take in the scenery the way you couldn't from a plane. And there’s no better way to do that than from the large picture windows in one of Amtrak’s sightseer lounges as you pass through the wintry landscape on the Coast Starlight line -- and you can do that between Seattle and Oakland for as low as $114.

For longer journeys, travelers can upgrade to a sleeping cabin, which often comes with complimentary meals. Traveling between New York to Chicago, for example, starts at $383 for a roomette and at $614 for a private bedroom with this sale.

While this offer is valid for many dates throughout the year, there are a few exceptions: black out dates include April 10, April 13, as well as May 22 through May 25.