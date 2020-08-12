Amtrak Is Having a 2-for-1 Sale on Its Private Roomettes Until August 15

The roomette features two seats that convert to upper and lower sleeping berths and include towels and access to a bathroom and shower in the car.

Amtrak is calling all adventurers looking to enjoy a — socially distanced — getaway while saving some money.

When booking a trip this week, train travel enthusiasts can bring a guest for free when they book one private roomette by Aug. 15 for travel through Sept. 30.

“In addition to all the safety precautions we are taking to make rail travel safe, Roomettes offer a one-of-a-kind way to reach your destination in comfort, space, and privacy,” the executive vice president of Amtrak, Roger Harris, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. “During this time, more customers are selecting our private rooms and we are pleased that this promotion makes it easier for more people to try these unique accommodations for the first time.”

A roomette, one of the private rooms Amtrak offers, features two seats that convert to upper and lower sleeping berths at night and include towels and access to a bathroom and shower in the car. The rooms also include meals onboard, lounge access at major stations, and an attendant to help with turndown service and luggage.

Roomettes are available on several Amtrak lines, including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Service, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle.

Travelers can take in the expansive countryside from the large picture window as they head from Chicago to Denver for only $299 for two people. Or head from northern California to Seattle for $352 where travelers can spend a few days eating their way through Pike Place Market, tasting craft brews, and taking advantage of Washington’s great hiking spots.

And travelers looking to hit the open road — or tracks — on a budget can travel from Chicago to Minneapolis for only $193. From Minneapolis, grab a bicycle and start out on the new 1,287-mile bike route connecting Minnesota to Montana, weaving through Black Hills National Park and Badlands National Park.