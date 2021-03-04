Between now and June 30, Amtrak is offering up private roomettes on its Auto Train starting at just $109, plus the cost of your vehicle.

You Can Book a Private Room on Amtrak's Auto Train for Just $109 Right Now

Sometimes, you want to take a road trip, but don't want to drive all the way there. If you're experiencing one of those moments, Amtrak has a deal for you.

Between now and June 30, Amtrak is offering up private roomettes on its Auto Train starting at just $109. Need more room? Upgrade to a private bedroom for $249. While roomettes come with private toilets and a pair of seats that convert to sleeping berths, Amtrak bedrooms are twice the size and feature a bonus: a private shower. Both options include dinner, wine, and breakfast.

Looking to save some cash? Consider the basic coach seat — on sale for just $9.

Amtrak's Auto Train operates on a nonstop, 855-mile route between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida. The entire journey takes approximately 17.5 hours. Travelers must reserve space ahead of time, and check in their vehicles by 2:30 p.m. on the day of travel. Travelers will also have to pay an additional fee for whatever vehicle they choose to bring on board.

While Lamborghinis with scissor doors are not allowed on board, motorcycles, jet skis, small trailers, and even limousines are permitted. Just don't forget to deactivate your car alarm before departure, or risk arriving with a dead battery. You'll also have to pay extra to bring your wheels on board. The cost for a motorcycle is $292. Meanwhile, a standard vehicle comes in at $466.

Amtrak's Auto Train is currently the only way to take a vehicle with you on a rail trip in the United States. Sale prices are currently only available on southbound routes.