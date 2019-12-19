This Alaskan Train Under the Northern Lights is a Magical Way to Spend Christmas

Image zoom Danita Delimont/Getty Images

There’s no Christmas light display more fantastic than the aurora borealis.

This winter, Alaska Railroad is offering an unforgettable journey through snow-swept landscapes underneath the northern lights.

For seven days, passengers aboard the Aurora Train can partake in some of the best winter expeditions that Alaska has to offer. The journey starts in Anchorage, where travelers can explore the city. From there, the train travels north through Talkeetna, with an option to explore Denali, the highest peak in North America. It’s also possible to sled through the snow on the backs of an Iditarod champion kennel. The journey ends in Fairbanks, world-renowned as one of the best places for northern lights spotting. The Aurora package is available, starting at $1,409 per person, based on double occupancy. The first trip departs on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). The package is available through the end of March 2020.

Explore the Arctic Circle on the Arctic Circle Adventure, a remote 5-night trip starting at $1,449. Looking for a shorter winter vacation? Try the Winter Escape, a 1-night trip that takes passengers between Anchorage and Fairbanks, offering guests similar views in a shorter time frame.

But those who just want to jump on a train and watch Alaska roll past their window can book the 12-hour Aurora Winter Train. The service passes through Wasilla and Talkeetna, along with 50 miles of track through “roadless backcountry south of Hurricane Gulch,” according to the railroad. The train departs on weekends from mid-September through mid-May. Weekday service costs $200 and begins in December and runs through March.

