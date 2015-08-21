15 Totally Free Things to Do in Las Vegas

Vegas isn't just for high-rollers — here are 15 free things to do in Sin City.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

From the glittering lights on the Strip to the clanging slot machines on the floor of each casino, Las Vegas might not seem like the ideal destination for travelers on a budget, but you don't have to be a high-roller to have a great time in Sin City. In fact, there are dozens of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas — you just have to know where to go. With fantastically themed hotels, exciting entertainment, and interesting sights on and off the Strip, you can have the ultimate Vegas vacation without breaking the bank. Plus, you can use your savings to splurge on high-end shopping, world-class dining, or a stay at one of the top Vegas hotels.

The famous Las Vegas Strip with the Bellagio Fountain. The Strip is home to the largest hotels and casinos in the world. Credit: iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus

Here are 15 of the best free things to do in Vegas.

1. Visit the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Start your Vegas vacation with an iconic attraction. You can't visit Vegas without at least stopping by the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign and snapping a few photos to commemorate your trip to Sin City.

2. Travel the world without leaving Vegas.

With countless shopping and dining options, you'll want to spend time checking out the city's famous casino hotels, even if you don't gamble. Stroll through themed hotels inspired by Paris (at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino), Venice (The Venetian Resort), New York City (New York New York Hotel & Casino), and more when you hop from casino to casino along the Strip. The St. Mark's Square and Eiffel Tower replicas are among these hotel highlights.

3. See the floral displays at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

It's free to see the impressive seasonal floral displays inside the Bellagio — just check the website for what will be on during your visit.

4. Catch a water show at the Fountains of Bellagio.

Another free attraction just outside the Bellagio, the Fountains of Bellagio are a Vegas icon, with free water shows running multiple times every day.

5. Snap a photo of the colorful “Seven Magic Mountains.”

You've probably seen these colorful stacks of boulders all over Instagram. Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone's "Seven Magic Mountains" is free to visit, so add this bright art installation to your Vegas bucket list.

6. Shop ‘til you drop at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace...

Vegas might be best known for gambling and shows, but it's a really great shopping destination, too. At The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, visitors will find high-end stores in an incredible, Roman-inspired setting.

7. Or at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

The Forum Shops at Caesars isn't the only Italy-inspired shopping mall in Vegas (because more is more in Vegas, after all). Keep shopping at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian — you can even take a gondola ride through the mall modeled after Venice, but that will cost you.

8. Gawk at the Hand of Faith golden nugget.

Check out the Hand of Faith, a 61-pound golden nugget on display in the lobby of the Golden Nugget hotel and casino.

9. Stroll down the Linq Promenade.

Go for a walk down the lively Linq Promenade and find plenty of shopping and dining options along the way.

10. Spend a day by the pool.

When you book your hotel, be sure to pick a place with a great pool, so you can splash around for free, especially if you plan to visit during the scorching summer months. Some hotels have multiple pools, while others have pools with amazing views of the Strip, so do your research before deciding on a property.

11. Visit Fremont Street.

The Fremont Street Experience offers casinos, entertainment, and more, including free nightly Viva Vision shows on the world's largest video screen.

12. Watch a volcano erupt at The Mirage.

It seems like nearly every Las Vegas hotel has a crowd-attracting gimmick — and that's exactly what makes them so fun. The Mirage has a volcano that erupts periodically — check the website for showtimes.

13. Shop around converted shipping containers.

The Downtown Container Park outdoor shopping complex is perfect for when you want to explore another part of Las Vegas. It has lots of shopping, dining, entertainment, and more, with many stores and eateries housed in shipping containers.

14. Peruse fine art at Aria.

Find interesting art from the Aria Fine Art Collection on display throughout this resort. The brochure — available on the resort's website — will show you where to find these works and provide more details about their artists.

15. Visit a chocolate factory.