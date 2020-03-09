The Most Affordable Spring Break Trips You Can Take This Year
Even if you're not in school, spring break is the perfect time to have some fun in the sun.
Spring break was quite possibly the best time of the year growing up. It was a chance to get away from homework, go outside, or even go on an adventure (especially for all the college students out there). While many people opted for a stay-cation, spring break was an amazing excuse to get on a plane and go somewhere sunny, beachy, and perfect for rest and relaxation.
As an adult, you can still tap into the fun and excitement of spring break (as long as your PTO allows it, that is). After a long and arduous winter, why not celebrate the new season with a short getaway that also fits your budget?
We teamed up with Kayak to find the most affordable spring break destinations for 2020. Between March and May, get in on these amazing deals for your much-needed vacation.
Some destinations have become even more popular in 2020. For instance, according to Kayak, searches for trips to Punta Gorda, Florida are up 41 percent since last year. Searches for Sarasota, Florida, and Burbank, California are also up 32 percent. Searches for trips in North Carolina, Texas, Nevada, and Tennessee are also showing a lot of interest for this year's spring breakers.
The best part, all of the cheapest spring break destinations, according to Kayak, are under $400. You can score an affordable fare to Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, or even New York City. Take a look at some of the trendiest and cheapest spring break destinations for 2020, and maybe you'll get inspired to book a trip.
Fares listed are median prices only. Actual fares may vary when you book.
Under $400
Destin, Florida: $374
Under $350
El Paso, Texas: $347
Reno, Nevada: $328
San Antonio, Texas: $322
Sarasota, Florida: $307
Under $300
Asheville, North Carolina: $278
Burbank, California: $271
Austin, Texas: $266
Nashville, Tennessee: $265
Dallas, Texas: $265
Punta Gorda, Florida, $254
Under $250
Fort Lauderdale, Florida: $248
Orlando, Florida: $242
Las Vegas, Nevada: $237
Raleigh, North Carolina: $236
Denver, Colorado $234
New York, New York: $231
Atlanta, Georgia: $223
Long Beach, California: $205