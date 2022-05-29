This Is the Best International City for a Luxury Vacation on a Budget

Find out why Bangkok, Thailand, is where you can find the most luxurious experiences for the lowest prices.

Everybody deserves a little pampering once in a while. But taking a luxury trip to a far-flung locale tends to come with a hefty price tag, especially when you're after high-end services and five-star stays. Unless, of course, you head to Bangkok, which was just named the most affordable city for a luxury travel experience in the world.

According to the British website Money.co.uk, the Thai capital, known for its backpacking scene, also offers the best value for luxe experiences, such as a car, nice hotel stay, and Michelin-starred meals. Travelers can expect to pay around $59 a day to rent a luxury vehicle such as a Mercedes-Benz and about $150 to indulge in a fine dining experience. A stay at a five-star property in this South Asian city will set you back about $295, which is significantly less than the least affordable destination on the list of rankings: Paris. (In Paris, a luxury hotel stay will set you back $1,753 a night, according to Money.co.uk's findings.)

Speaking of luxury stays, the Thai capital has no shortage of great hotels (and villas) to spend the night. Most recently, The Standard opened its first outpost in Asia: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, located in the 78-story King Power Mahanakhon skyscraper with absolutely breathtaking views of the city.

Brussels came in at No. 2 on Money.co.uk's list of the most affordable cities for a luxury vacation on a budget. The Belgium capital, famous for its chocolate and beer, is also the cheapest destination in Europe, particularly when it comes to the cost of a five-star hotel ($680) and luxury car hire ($150). A Michelin-starred meal in Brussels will set you back about $156.

The No. 3 destination on Money.co.uk's list was Verona. The Italian city has the second-cheapest average cost for a spa hotel, at just $177 per night.