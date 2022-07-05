You Could Win a 10-night 'Work From Hawaii' Getaway at This Maui Resort

As remote work continues to open up the possibilities for more travel while logged on, the sparkling water company Bubly is giving away four opportunities for professionals to WFH — that is "Work from Hawaii."

To celebrate the flavors of its new limited-edition mocktail Bellini Bliss Bubly, which mixes peach, pineapple, and mango, the company will be treating four winners to a 10-night trip to Hawaii at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. The prize package — each worth about $21,490 — includes roundtrip economy airfare for each of four winners and a guest, a 10-night stay at the property, ground transportation, and a $1,000 food and beverage credit at participating hotel locations.

They'll also have access to a private pop-up "cabanicle" workstation, with dual monitors and high-speed wi-fi.

Those who are at least 21 years old can enter through July 8 by looking for the hashtag #bublyWFHawaii on TikTok, and creating their best TikTok video that shows the contrast between their worst work-from-home reality and what it would be like to work from Hawaii. The videos then need to be uploaded to TikTok with the hashtags #bublyWFHawaii and #contestentry.

Winners must be able to travel from August 14 through August 24, 2022. Full rules can be read here.

Logistics aside, being in Maui can't be all work, so the winners will also get 10-day use of a two-seater day bed, as well as two tickets the resort's welcome reception and its programs Tour of the Stars, Drums of the Pacific Lu'au, and Aloha Friday Pool Party. Of course, they'll also get unlimited Bellini Bliss Bubly cocktails once it hits 5 o'clock.

"We're all about getting folks to see the Bubly side of life," PepsiCo Beverages North America's Zach Harris said in a statement. "And Bellini Bliss helps people do just that — especially with our one-of-a-kind WFHawaii experience which will give our fans a little taste of bliss this summer."

The destination is a 40-acre waterfront resort on Maui with a half-acre pool area, rooftop stargazing, wildlife tour, on-site luau, and other cultural experiences.