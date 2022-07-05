Trip Ideas You Could Win a 10-night 'Work From Hawaii' Getaway at This Maui Resort Bubly sparkling water is celebrating its new mocktail by giving four winners a dreamy oceanside office set-up. By Rachel Chang Rachel Chang Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Bubly As remote work continues to open up the possibilities for more travel while logged on, the sparkling water company Bubly is giving away four opportunities for professionals to WFH — that is "Work from Hawaii." To celebrate the flavors of its new limited-edition mocktail Bellini Bliss Bubly, which mixes peach, pineapple, and mango, the company will be treating four winners to a 10-night trip to Hawaii at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. The prize package — each worth about $21,490 — includes roundtrip economy airfare for each of four winners and a guest, a 10-night stay at the property, ground transportation, and a $1,000 food and beverage credit at participating hotel locations. They'll also have access to a private pop-up "cabanicle" workstation, with dual monitors and high-speed wi-fi. Those who are at least 21 years old can enter through July 8 by looking for the hashtag #bublyWFHawaii on TikTok, and creating their best TikTok video that shows the contrast between their worst work-from-home reality and what it would be like to work from Hawaii. The videos then need to be uploaded to TikTok with the hashtags #bublyWFHawaii and #contestentry. Winners must be able to travel from August 14 through August 24, 2022. Full rules can be read here. Logistics aside, being in Maui can't be all work, so the winners will also get 10-day use of a two-seater day bed, as well as two tickets the resort's welcome reception and its programs Tour of the Stars, Drums of the Pacific Lu'au, and Aloha Friday Pool Party. Of course, they'll also get unlimited Bellini Bliss Bubly cocktails once it hits 5 o'clock. "We're all about getting folks to see the Bubly side of life," PepsiCo Beverages North America's Zach Harris said in a statement. "And Bellini Bliss helps people do just that — especially with our one-of-a-kind WFHawaii experience which will give our fans a little taste of bliss this summer." The destination is a 40-acre waterfront resort on Maui with a half-acre pool area, rooftop stargazing, wildlife tour, on-site luau, and other cultural experiences. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit