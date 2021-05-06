Bruno Mars' Las Vegas Shows Sold Out in Minutes — Here's How You Can Still Attend

Bruno Mars fans, there's still one way you can see the singer this summer.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bruno Mars' six shows scheduled for July at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas sold out in only a few minutes, leaving hundreds of fans without tickets.

However, there is one way you can still attend the concert, as well as book yourself an epic Vegas vacation.

MGM Resorts is now offering three booking options as part of its Trip to Mars travel package. All three choices include premium seats at one of Bruno Mars' concerts between July 3 and July 24, as well as suites at the MGM Resort. Plus, depending on which option you pick, you may even score some special VIP perks at both the concert and throughout the resort.

The first is the 24 Karat Gold package. Guests who book this option will be able to stay in a super suite at one of the resort's hotels –– the Bellagio (a two-bedroom penthouse with a fountain view), Aria (a two-bedroom Sky Suite penthouse with a Strip view), Vdara (Hospitality Suite), Park MGM (NoMad Suite), or MGM Grand (one-bedroom Skyloft suite).

In addition, this package comes with four premium seats in the VIP Banquettes section (including VIP entry and cocktail service), four commemorative VIP laminates, a personal travel concierge, a $500 food and beverage credit, a Bruno Mars swag bag with four T-shirts, and two hats, and a bottle of SelvaRey Owner's Reserve Rum by Bruno Mars. This package starts at $6,529.

The second option is the Upscale Funk package, which includes three nights at the Bellagio (two-bedroom penthouse or penthouse suite), Aria (two-bedroom Sky Suite penthouse with a mountain view or a one-bedroom Sky Suite penthouse with a Strip view), Vdara (one- or two-bedroom penthouse), Park MGM (Grande Premiere or Grande Suite), or MGM Grand (two-bedroom Marquee Suite or Grand Suite with a city view).

This package also includes two tickets with premium floor seats in section 102, as well as dedicated entry to Park Theater, two Dash Passes to skip the general merchandise and concessions lines, two commemorative VIP laminates, and a $200 food and beverage credit. This package begins at $3,199.

The third option — the When I Was Your Suite package — includes a two-night stay at one of the resort's many hotels, including the Bellagio's one-bedroom suite penthouse, the Aria's Corner Tower Suite, the Vdara's Panoramic or Executive Corner Suite, the Park MGM's Atelier or Nightingale Suite, and the MGM Grand's one-bedroom Tower Suite or Tower Spa Suite.

Guests will also receive two floor tickets in sections 101 or 103, two Dash Passes to skip the general merchandise and concessions lines, two commemorative VIP laminates, and a $200 food and beverage credit. This package begins at $2,499.

Considering how fast tickets sold out for Bruno Mars' shows, it's probably a good idea to act fast on these packages.

For more information or to book one of these travel packages, visit the MGM Resorts website.