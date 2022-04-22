The property is named for the patron saint of wine — and offers aperitivo-crafting classes.

There's an Idyllic Vineyard Hotel in Tuscany Opening Just in Time for Summer Travel to Italy

Tuscany is one of the most exciting wine regions in the world. This notoriously scenic area benefits from a variety of climates, soil types, and elevations perfect for growing both indigenous and international varieties of grapes. And one new hotel wants to educate its guests about the winemaking culture of Tuscany while treating them to some seriously stunning views and unique experiences.

Borgo San Vincenzo in Tuscany with breathtaking views of vineyards Credit: Courtesy of Borgo San Vincenzo

The forthcoming Borgo San Vincenzo, a boutique property nestled in Southern Tuscany's countryside amid the Vino Nobile vineyards of Montepulciano, will celebrate the region's winemaking history, which dates back three millennia, through a variety of wine-focused offerings, including tours and tastings, cooking classes, aperitivo-crafting classes, and idyllic sunset dinners, among other things. The hotel will open in July 2022.

"Borgo San Vincenzo was born out of a love for hospitality, wine tourism, and the desire to offer travelers the opportunity to connect with the people and moments that make Tuscany an exceptional destination," Shannon Kircher, one of the founders of Borgo San Vincenzo along with her partner Scott Kircher, said in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. The Kirchers also own the T+L World's Best Award-winning Frangipani Beach Resort in Anguilla.

Originally built in 1780, Borgo San Vincenzo, which was named after the patron saint of winemaking, will feature 21 luxury studios and suites with balconies and patios perfect for enjoying gorgeous sunsets views and alfresco dining. An outdoor terrace with a fire pit and a library full of maps and books are the ideal spots to cozy up with a glass of wine after a long day of sightseeing. The property's restaurant will focus on Tuscan classics with an international twist, using locally sourced vegetables, farm-fresh cheeses, and regional seafood. Guests can soak up the warm Tuscan sun from the spacious sundeck and pool, while the wine cellar is perfect for private dinners and tastings.

In addition to offering on-site classes, guests will enjoy an array of activities in the region, such as organic olive oil and pecorino cheese tastings at family-owned farms; visiting wineries in Montepulciano, Montalcino, and neighboring Umbria; and truffle hunting.

