These Gorgeous Glass Cubes Are Opening in Alaska Just in Time for Northern Lights Viewing Season

Fairbanks has long been a prime northern lights-spotting destination, especially as the site of the Aurora Forecast from the University of Fairbanks Alaska's Geophysical Institute. Since its 2017 opening, the Borealis Basecamp, located 25 miles from the city, has been one of the prime sites to take in the colorful night skies from its 20 glass-domed igloos. And this November, there will be five new glass cubes to upgrade the viewing experience.

Borealis basecamp in Alaska Credit: Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp

Each of the new accommodations will be 12 feet tall, 13 feet wide, and 32 feet long — and the igloo's northeastern wall will be made of crystal-clear Arctic glass. The property is set on 100 acres within the boreal forest for prime dark sky viewing, but the amenities are anything but rustic. The igloos have flushable toilets, heated toilet seats, and rainfall showers. One of the new spaces will be able to fit a family of five, while the others can house a couple and one child.

"We spread the cubes out more to allow for more privacy and to let guests immerse themselves in the boreal forest," Borealis Basecamp owner and Alaskan local Adriel Butler said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "It's thrilling to see our dreams for this property take shape and we can't wait for guests to experience them."

Borealis basecamp in Alaska Credit: Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp

The new style of aurora viewing will be bookable as part of two-to-four-night packages for its debut season starting November 15. Rates start at $1,794 per person.

Also new for Borealis Basecamp this year is summer stays in its dome igloos. While Fairbanks' Aurora Season is from August 21 to April 21, the summer months offer a different experience: nearly 24 hours of sunlight.

Borealis basecamp in Alaska Credit: Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp

"Many guests have told us they'd be interested in staying here in the summer, so this was a natural extension for us," Butler added. To take advantage of the long days, they built out automatic canopy beds in the domes and are pairing the stays with experiential one-to-three night packages, starting at $591 per person, including roundtrip transportation from Fairbanks.