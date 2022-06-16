This Little-known Clear Lagoon in Jamaica Is One of the Most Beautiful Places in the World — and It's Said to Be Bottomless

There's plenty of white sand and clear, pale-blue water in Jamaica, but the island's Blue Lagoon offers a different experience entirely. For starters, the protected body of water on the northeastern side of the island tends to be darker in color — ranging from a rich turquoise to a deep jade color that shifts with the light. The cove-like lagoon opens to the Caribbean Sea, but is also fed by underground freshwater springs. The mix of warm salt water and cool spring water is part of what makes this destination so special — and the perfect place to take a dip on a hot day.

View of Monkey Island covered with vegetation, Port Antonio, Jamaica. Credit: DEA / V. GIANNELLA/Getty Images

In addition to being a remarkable sight, the Blue Lagoon is shrouded in mystery and myth. It was once believed to be a bottomless lagoon that was inhabited by a dragon. You'll have to talk to a local about recent dragon sightings, but the "bottomless" lagoon is actually measurable (yet still impressive) at 200 feet deep.

Jamaica, Port Antonio, boats in the blue lagoon Credit: Martin Moxter/Westend61/Getty Images

Visitors can explore the lagoon from a flat bamboo raft piloted by a tour guide. In addition to floating around and swimming in the lagoon, you can make your way to the nearby Monkey Island (aka Pellew Island). The tiny island right off the coast was once inhabited by a colony of monkeys that belonged to American painter Alfred Mitchell's son-in-law Hiram Bingham, who was an explorer. These days, the island is monkey-free, but remains a special place that is free of any infrastructure. Monkey Island's small, shaded beach is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic or play in the clear, shallow waters. And at low tide, you can actually walk to the island from the mainland.

Rainforest and Blue Lagoon in Port Antonio, Portland, Jamaica, Caribbean Credit: Holger Leue/Getty Images

The Blue Lagoon and Monkey Island are found just east of Port Antonio in the island's lush Portland Parish. The sight is more remote than some — just over 2.5 hours from Kingston and more than four hours from Montego Bay — which adds to its appeal. Upon arrival, you'll be met with a line of souvenir shops and local guides who are more than happy to take you out on the water — rain or shine. (Rates vary by tour company but tend to be around $30.)