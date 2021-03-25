These Bucket List Trips Around the World Are Based on Popular Children's Stories

Black Tomato, the luxury vacation company, is hoping to help you get out and travel like a kid again.

In March, the company announced the return of its "Take Me on a Story" trips inspired by some of the most beloved children's books of all time.

"Travel has the power to inspire and educate children of all ages and now, more than ever, is a perfect antidote to long months of homeschooling and shuttered lives," the company shared in a statement. "At Black Tomato, our clients' needs drive our innovation, and in our mission to unearth meaningful experiences that engage children and reignite a passion for learning, we're proud to unveil 'Take me on a Story.'"

The collection of trips includes five immersive itineraries set in destinations that "form the backdrop to these iconic tales." The company explained it brought back the trips after seeing an increase in interest for multi-generational travel among clients, with a 70% increase in bookings over the past two months and a 55% increase in average spending per family.

"After the hardships of last year, being able to transport both children and adults into these rich, whimsical worlds feels like the ultimate joyful way to reconnect with family and welcome back the magic of travel," Tom Marchant, co-founder of Black Tomato, said. "As a father myself and following the journeys of many clients that have grown with us over the years, it's a personal delight to see these stories come to life."

Marchant added, this is a collection "we will continue to grow by inviting clients to shape our offerings with their favorite books that can inspire their family travels. We believe these trips will not only provide an engaging, experiential platform for education but importantly inspire wanderlust and excitement, in the build-up to travel."

Spanning Oxfordshire to Iceland, each journey includes a photographer to capture a seminal moment of a client's choosing as well. See more about each trip below.

Take me on Story to Alaska: A trip inspired by "Call of the Wild"

"Voyage into the Alaskan wilderness for an epic journey to experience the pioneering sense of adventure that inspired Jack London's 'Call of the Wild,' navigating glaciers by raft and panning for gold with historians, arriving by helicopters and floatplanes at luxurious, breathtakingly remote lodges and cabins," the company said. The trip includes a customized survival course and ice climbing, rappelling and dog-mushing, interactive encounters with wildlife, learning the art of storytelling with a lively prospector-style campfire dinner. The trip begins at $38,750 per person for nine nights.

girl playing Alice in Wonderland tea party Credit: Courtesy of Black Tomato

Take me on a Story to Oxfordshire: A trip inspired by "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland"

"In rural Oxfordshire, families will go down the rabbit hole, and behind the words, of Lewis Carroll's classic, teeing off on croquet lawns during an unforgettable, interactive tea party and co-designing a bespoke costume with a leading atelier in the Cotswolds," the company explained. Following in Alice's footsteps, experiences include forest foraging, heading out on a river cruise retracing the famed "golden afternoon," brought to life by an Oxford historian, and uncovering sources of inspiration for the story's characters with a masterful VIP storytelling session in the Story Museum. The trip begins at $11,250 per person for five nights.

Caravan on camels in the Moroccan desert Credit: Courtesy of Black Tomato

Take me on a Story to Morocco: A trip inspired by "Arabian Nights"

"On this epic treasure hunt inspired by Arabian Nights, families venture through desert oases on camelback and 4x4, explore ancient souks with soothsayers, and discover dramatic landscapes from the High Atlas Mountains to the narrow streets of Ait Ben Haddou," Black Tomato explained. The trip includes pottery-making classes and learning problem-solving skills at a Quranic school to uncover hidden clues in a proverb. Guests will also learn astronomy while sleeping on a magic carpet under the stars in the Sahara and will even score an invitation to a Royal Palace Dinner. The trip starts at $4,875 per person for six nights.

Take me on a Story to Iceland: A trip inspired by "Journey to the Centre of the Earth"

"On this monumental journey of discovery, families will chart the course of Jules Verne's classic in Iceland, descending dormant volcanoes, sailing across expansive glacial lagoons and swimming into the earth's crust," the company said. The trip includes an expert guide (Hans), outdoor skill-building courses such as fire-making, utilizing items collected through the day, and geography and cartography, following a specially curated map. The trip begins at $7,425 per person for six nights.

boy snorkeling in turquoise water Credit: Courtesy of Black Tomato

Take me on a Story to the British Virgin Islands: A trip inspired by "Treasure Island"