Follow in the Steps of Marco Polo on This 28-day Bike Trip From Venice to Athens

If you’re looking for a way to still travel the world without stepping on a single flight, this epic journey from Ride & Seek may be for you.

Ride & Seek, an adventure cycling company that offers itineraries following in the footsteps of historical figures, is now taking reservations for its most ambitious project yet. This fall, the company will head out on its new Marco Polo Expedition, a bike journey split into multiple stages starting in Venice, Italy and ending in Athens, Greece.

“Our Epic Adventures are all created with a sense of discovery at their core, and this tour fulfills that in abundance,” Ride & Seek Founder Dylan Reynolds shared in a statement. “Marco Polo is one of the great travelers in history and in many ways, he embodies the spirit of the tours we run.”

Don’t worry if you think you can’t handle the entire ride. The journey will be broken up into stages and riders can sign up for just one leg or all of them, depending on their timing.

Ride & Seek shared its first two stages and man do they sound awesome. The first two stages are scheduled to go from Sept. 17 – Oct. 14, 2020. During that time, participants will ride 1,180 miles (1,900 km) from Venice, Italy to Athens, Greece over a 28-day span.

In the first stage of the ride, participants will leave Venice by boat then make their way down the Dalmatian coast, traveling to Marco Polo’s alleged birthplace of Korcula. This first stage will last for 12-days and 11-nights.

In the second stage, bikers will leave Dubrovnik and enter Montenegro before heading to Albania, then on to Corfu, before finally heading inland towards Athens. This second leg will last for 16-days and15-nights.