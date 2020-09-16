Getting between Vancouver Island's most popular surf towns is about to get easier.

This New Bike Trail Will Connect Canada's Best Surf Towns, Beaches, Hiking Trails, and More

A new bike trail in Canada is sure to please surfers and cyclists alike.

According to Lonely Planet, a new bike path will connect the two surfing towns of Tofino and Ucluelet (also known as Ukee), located near the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island, Canada.

The new trail is planned to run along the Pacific coastline for about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) and connect many different environments that can be found in the national park, including rainforests and beaches, as well as connecting several towns, hiking trails, and First Nations sites along the way, according to Lonely Planet.

Image zoom Fokke Baarssen/EyeEm/Getty Images

While both Tofino and Ucluelet both have many biking trails, there has never been a continuous, paved path between the two towns. Tofino is well known for being a busy, tourist-friendly surf town while Ucluelet is for people who are looking for a more laid back getaway, Lonely Planet reported. Connecting the two towns is not only good for cyclists and surfers, but for local economies as well.

The trail also honors the area’s indigenous history by being named “ʔapsčiik t̓ašii” (pronounced: ups-cheek ta-shee), which means “going in the right direction on the trail” in the local indigenous language, according to Lonely Planet.

Construction for the trail has been anticipated for over three years now since officials wanted to be sensitive to the environmental impact of creating the trail, including working around the local bird migration season, Lonely Planet reported.