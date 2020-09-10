You Can Drink Whisky and Visit Castles on This Epic 84-mile Bike Tour in Scotland

Neat. On the rocks. Old fashioned. However you like to drink your whisky, try it with a side of exercise on the new Whisky and Burns cycling route. This 84-mile guided tour takes guests on a journey exploring the picturesque landscapes and castles of Scotland while sampling some of its finest whisky along the way.

Led by local tour company Galloway Cycling, this three-day experience starts with a visit to the Annandale Distillery, which was founded in 1830 and later on bought by the famous Johnnie Walker brand. Here, cyclists will try some of the award-winning whisky before heading on their first bike ride of the tour. Other highlights of day one include visiting Caerlaverock Castle and Nature Reserve, as well as exploring the town of Dumfries, where poet Robert Burns once roamed the streets.

From there, it’s off to Thornhill on day two before ending with the Thornhill Loop on day three. On these final legs of the trip, guests can look forward to stops at Drumlanrig Castle, Morton Castle, Durisdeer church, which sits on an ancient Roman road, and the 12 Apostles, which is the largest stone circle in Scotland.

A cycling trip through Western Scotland would be incomplete without paying homage to the man who made it all possible: Kirkpatrick Macmillan, the inventor of the modern pedal bike. Expect to stop at his gravesite, as well as at Keir mill, where Macmillan built the first bicycle. The tour ends in Thornhill, while more experienced and fit cyclists can choose to continue on to Wanlockhead, the highest village in Scotland.

Riding along mostly quiet country roads, the Whisky and Burns route is designed for cyclists of all abilities. It can be customized, however, for those who want to go faster or farther than the suggested 30 miles per day. Pricing for this tour begins at $570 per person, including accommodations in four- or five-star hotels, breakfast, luggage transfers, and more. Bikes are also available to rent for those who need them.