This New Malibu Bike Tour Includes Stunning Ocean Views and Wine Tasting

It's a scenic ride on an electric bike that ends with wine. Need we say more?

Malibu is not only one of the most beautiful destinations in the U.S. — it’s one of the best little wine regions, too. And Malibu Bike Tours is out to prove it.

The new bike touring company is offering guests the chance to hop on two wheels and roll through the mountains, catching a glimpse of a few stellar vista points overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the way. And, as this tour comes via the Saddle Rock Ranch vineyard, a ranch encompassing some 1,000 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains, the tour will take guests through the grapevines, too.

Don’t worry, the ride isn’t too strenuous. Guests merely hop onto an electric bike to assist them through the two-mile course. As the company explains, it’s an “easy course through this tableau” and the tour moves “at a leisurely pace, stopping at the most picturesque points along the way.”

Refreshments will be provided to guests throughout, all culminating in a tasting of four Saddlerock wines at the end.

The tour includes the rental of an electric assist bicycle. Helmets will also be provided and are required throughout the ride. Some prior bike experience is recommended as it does pass over rugged terrain. However, it is on an e-bike, so don’t expect a challenging workout. Comfortable biking attire is also strongly recommended, as are close-toed shoes.

The bike tour can accommodate up to eight guests at $70 per person, making it an excellent option for a socially distant ride and taste. And, of course, all guests must be 21 years old to enjoy the ride.

If this isn’t enough activity for you, Saddle Rock Ranch also offers a few other choices, including a day on its Wine Safari where you’ll encounter water buffalo, zebras, and can even visit with their famed giraffe named Stanley.