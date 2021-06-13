Cycle Across France While Learning About Wine on This Ultra-luxe Tour

VistaJet's Private Office, which specializes in exclusive-use escapes, is back at it again, bringing discerning travelers the absolute best of the best for their next vacation.

As the company describes, "VistaJet Private Office provides Members with bespoke services and access to the world's most incredible experiences via a global network of selected partners and advisors." That now includes a bespoke vineyard tour through France guided by Dean Stott, a former special forces operator and holder of two world cycling records, and Joe Fattorini, one of the world's leading wine experts and presenter of The Wine Show.

Entrance to Verriere in Chêne Bleu, France Credit: Laurent Pamato/Courtesy of VistaJet

With the trip, VistaJet Members call La Verrière, a wine estate and ninth-century priory, their home base. The fully restored eco-resort is also home to the award-winning Chêne Bleu wines, its own farm-to-table dining options, and all the lush amenities guests would expect, including plush rooms, glittering pools, and views for miles around.

View of Prieure from the road in Chêne Bleu, France Credit: Courtesy of VistaJet

For the cycling part of the journey, VistaJet says, "Dean will challenge guests with the nearby MontVentoux and for those preferring to immerse themselves in wine or simply enjoy the estate, a taster of Chêne Bleu's signature Extreme Wine course and the pool await. Each evening, as Members enjoy farm-to-table fare, prepared by internationally trained chef Victor Guérin, and wines from one of France's most exciting wine projects, they can listen to stories about Dean's work in global security and Joe's experience of wine across more than thirty countries."

The company also touts its safety measures to help guests feel more confident with their return to travel. This includes minimizing interactions with other people, fully sanitized private planes, and the ability to rent out the entire property for exclusive use if desired.

Wine barrels at Verriere in Chêne Bleu, France Credit: Laurent Pamato/Courtesy of VistaJet

The trip's price starts at $39,000 for a minimum three-night stay, including accommodation, hosts, transfers, and bikes. It does not include the cost of the flight and also excludes activities and other optional expenses.