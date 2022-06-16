I Took a Bike Tour Through New York's Hudson Valley — Here's Where I Found 'Farm-to-glass' Whiskey and the Best Meals

On a simmering summer morning, I arrived solo to join a group of five couples assembled on the lawn at the culturally significant Troutbeck — over the last two centuries, guests have included Henry David Thoreau, Theodore Roosevelt, and Thurgood Marshall. The hotel occupies a 250-acre stretch in Amenia, New York, a hamlet near the border with Connecticut. My fellow cyclists had come farther than I had, hailing from Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, and even Mexico. One couple had e-bikes, the great equalizers — despite being in their 70s, they had no trouble matching the most energetic riders. We were led on the road by our guide, Ross Eustis, a New Yorker who'd gone to boarding school in the area; for him, passing a rival school where he'd played baseball was a literal trip down memory lane.