Bike Through Europe's Charming Villages, Vineyards, and Cities on This Epic, 2300-mile Adventure

The 36-day ride will take riders from France to Estonia.

There are plenty of ways to travel across Europe, but none may be as interesting — or as good of a workout — as traveling the continent by bicycle.

A new 2,300-mile bike tour from Ride & Seek Bicycle Adventures promises to take cyclists from Paris, France, to Tallinn, Estonia. This epic 36-day bike ride, follows a route taken by Napoleon Bonaparte in the 1800s, and cuts through gorgeous rolling vineyards, quaint medieval villages, and charming cultural capitals.

"We will visit expert champagne makers, eat wonderful regional cuisine, explore UNESCO recognized sites, and ride through beautiful forests, remote territory and bustling cities," Ride & Seek founder Dylan Reynolds said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

The journey spans eight countries, though shorter portions of the trip can be booked for riders feeling a little less ambitious.

Ride and Seek Credit: Courtesy of Ride and Seek

The Bike Across Europe tour starts with a ride down the iconic Champs-Élysées and drinks under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. It winds through the Champagne region of France and stops in Heidelberg, Germany, for a day of rest — or wandering the city's castle ruins.

Heidelberg is a hilly university town known for its namesake castle ruins and its friendliness toward cyclists. From Heidelberg, guests will head toward medieval villages in Poland and into the Baltics.

Ride & Seek's Bike Across Europe tour is available to book and is scheduled for July 2 through Aug 6. The full itinerary is priced at $17,208 while an eight-day portion of the itinerary starts at just over $4,000.

This trip is recommended for travelers who regularly bike around 100 miles a week and are comfortable cycling at a fast pace for an extended period of time.