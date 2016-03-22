Bike Tours

Bike tours let you watch the world go by at a perfect pace—fast enough to cover dozens of miles a day, yet slow enough to engage and respond to the surrounding landscape. Be it a pedal through the hills of Tuscany, stopping sporadically for tastes of oil olive or sips of wine, or navigating Canyonlands National Park’s famous Maze section on the back of your mountain bike, Travel + Leisure’s writers and editors are on the lookout for the very best in cycling tours.Self-Guided vs. Group TourRiders looking to plan a cycling holiday have two options: a self-directed journey or a guided tour, and each have their pros and cons. On bike tours you plan yourself, you can set the route and the pace–a good option for cyclists interested in striking out solo. Pre-arranged tours grant access to expert guides and a support team that ensures riders get where they want to go when, and are more preferable for those who want a more social experience. Independent travelers have the greatest flexibility when it comes to budget. Group tourists, on the other hand, usually pay several thousand dollars per trip, but the cost is often all-inclusive, covering lodging, meals, equipment rental, and additional activities. Plus, guided tours provide support vehicles to follow behind and carry your luggage for you.There’s no shortage of bike tours available for any level of rider. Speed demons might choose to race down the Dolomite’s otherworldly mountain bike trails or join a cast of thousands on the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Long-distance riders may better enjoy the 135 miles of Alaska’s remote Denali Highway, or cycling through Tasmanian wine country. One could even spend a night on a houseboat while pedaling up India’s Malabar coast.Whether you opt for a guided or unguided tour, a remote or densely populated route, a leisurely or challenging pace, T+L can help plan the bike tour of your dreams. Check back often for the latest news, opportunities, and guides.

This Tennessee City Has a Craft Coffee Trail — and You Can Explore It By Bike
Maybe get a decaf at one of the stops...
This Sonoma Hotel Is Combining Bike Rides and Vineyards for the Ultimate California Wine Country Experience
If riding bikes and sipping wine sounds like your kind of vacation, head to this luxury hotel in Sonoma.
The U.S. Bicycle Route System Just Added 2,903 Miles of New Cycling Routes Across 5 States
The new routes can be found in California, Indiana, Ohio, Utah, and Washington.
Cycle Across France While Learning About Wine on This Ultra-luxe Tour
Return to travel with one epic (and luxurious) escape.
Here Are the Most Beautiful Cities in the World to Bike, According to Instagram Data
From Thailand to the U.K., people love to share their bike photos.
This 1,600-mile Cycling Route Takes You To Ireland's Most Beautiful Sites
Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a 1,600 mile driving route, is gaining traction among bicycling enthusiasts. Here are the most scenic stretches for a memorable bike ride.
This Electric Bike Has More Than 300 Customizable Options — and Even Prince Harry Is a Fan
It's time to hop on the electric bike trend.
This New 260-mile French Cycling Route Will Take You From Paris to Normandy
Take the scenic route and bike through 130 French towns.
These Are the World's Best Cities for Biking
The 11 Best Bike Paths to Explore U.S. Cities
This New Bike Trail Will Connect Canada's Best Surf Towns, Beaches, Hiking Trails, and More
This New Malibu Bike Tour Includes Stunning Ocean Views and Wine Tasting

You Can Drink Whisky and Visit Castles on This Epic 84-mile Bike Tour in Scotland

Riding along mostly quiet country roads, the Whisky and Burns route is designed for cyclists of all abilities.

12 Unforgettable Vacations That Are Best Done by Bike — Even for Beginner Cyclists (Video)
This Scenic Bike Trip Is the Best Way to See the Swiss Countryside — Even If You're a Beginner Cyclist
The Top 10 Tour Operators in 2019
How to Spend the Perfect Day on Croatia's Most Magical Island
This New 4,000 Mile Trail Will Let People Bike From Coast to Coast on One Seamless Path (Video)
Enjoy Schnitzel and Local Wine on This Danube River Cruise — and Then Bike It All Off in the Austrian Countryside
This Mustache-themed Bike Tour Was Named One of the Best Cycling Tours in Europe
Four Adventurous Ways to See Japan's Natural Beauty
The One Thing Every Visitor to Copenhagen Must Do
All You Need for the Perfect Summer Day in Stockholm Is a Bike and This Itinerary
How This State Has Become a Surprising Paradise For Cyclists
Ditch the Tour Bus with These Three New Adventurous Tour Options
The Right (and Wrong) Ways to Get in Shape for an Active Vacation
Harley-Davidson’s New Summer Internship Gives You a Free Motorcycle to Tour America
How to Take the Ultimate Biking Trip in Rioja
This Olympic Skier's Dad Biked 10,000 Miles to See Him Compete
This Company Wants to Pay You To Spend Four Months Recording Epic Cycling Trips Across Europe and Africa (Video)
A Food Tour of Tuscany Is Even Better When You're Riding a Vespa
Here’s How to Take the Ultimate Biking Trip Through Rioja
The Best Way to See China Will Soon Be by Bike (Video)
Why You Should Island Hop Scotland’s Inner Hebrides by Bike
Tourist on Bike Shuts Down Underwater Tunnel in Norway After Following Google Maps
The best way to experience the history of Mexico's haciendas
The Tour de Tuli Is a Mountain Bike Adventure Across Southern Africa
Follow in Julius Caesar’s Footsteps on This Month-long Bike Trip
