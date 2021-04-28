Airbnb wants to move mountains, almost literally, to ensure you have a great vacation.

According to the home sharing company, Wishlists on Airbnb featuring the keywords "mountain," "hiking," or "rural" have increased 68% in the last year. People are swapping out the big cities for the great outdoors, and Airbnb wants to ensure at least a few lucky travelers can experience it to the fullest.

On Tuesday, Airbnb, Big Sky Resort in Montana, and world-renowned rock climber and mountaineer Conrad Anker announced a new partnership and offer for two lucky guests to come and experience nature as the only occupants of the Andesite Mountain in Big Sky this fall.

With the stay, the two guests will get to explore 5,850 acres of terrain and partake in a variety of activities just for themselves. This includes exploring 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, riding a tram up 11,000 feet above sea level, or just sitting back and breathing all that fresh air.

Andesite Mountain at Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"Having lived near and explored Big Sky for nearly 20 years, I'm beyond thrilled to invite guests to experience the magic of Montana and have Andesite Mountain all to themselves," Anker shared in a statement "From jaw-dropping, scenic views to the thrill that accompanies outdoor adventures, I've known for a while that Montana is a special place and can't wait for guests to make once-in-a-lifetime memories during their own stay here."

The one-time, two-night stay will take place on Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9. The price? Just $88 as a nod to the 8,800 feet Andesite Mountain sits above sea level.

Andesite Mountain at Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests will also get to customize their stay, including a private expedition to Lone Peak, Montana's highest scenic overlook; the chance to meet Anker, virtually, where he'll "regale you with stories of his three ascents of Everest, live from the mountain itself, (pending mountain Wi-Fi)"; a relaxing dinner for two in a nearby yurt; fly-fishing on a blue-ribbon trout stream; horseback riding along the mountainside; and more. Guests could even choose to "yodel in pristine conditions with echoes among the private mountain peaks."

Andesite Mountain at Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

With the stay, Airbnb will make one-time donations to local organizations Big Sky Youth Empowerment, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities for vulnerable teenagers to experience success through group mentorship, and the Montana Conservation Corps, a program that inspires young people through hands-on service projects in the great outdoors.

Interested travelers can request to book this overnight experience beginning Wednesday, May 13 at 1 p.m. EST at airbnb.com/bigsky.