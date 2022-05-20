Two covered decks and a private pool are just the beginning.

This Beachfront House on Florida's Emerald Coast Is One of Vrbo's Top Vacation Homes of the Year

When you book a vacation home online, the reality doesn't always meet your expectations. But that's not the case with this beachfront house on Vrbo that is aptly nicknamed "Great Expectations." In addition to garnering almost 50 five-star reviews that rave about the "pristine beach" and "fantastic views," the Florida home was just named the No. 1 vacation home on Vrbo for 2022.

Guests love its location right on Santa Rosa Beach, a quiet, uncrowded spit of sand on Florida's celebrated Emerald Coast. The sugar-white sand and turquoise water are accessible via a private walkway that runs from the vacation home's expansive covered deck to the beach. Included in the rental are a handful of beach chairs and umbrellas that are set up daily for you at no additional cost (for rentals March 1 through October 31).

Beachfront home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for rent on Vrbo Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

If salt water and sand aren't your cup of tea, there's a large private pool lined with palm trees and lounge chairs in a protected area away from the wind. In addition to gathering on the beach or cozying up by the pool, the home has two large covered decks with plush seating overlooking the ocean. And the views don't stop when you step inside — almost every room in the five-bedroom, six-bath house looks out toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Beachfront home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for rent on Vrbo Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

The 3,000-square-foot home is perfect for family reunions, girls weekends, or multicouple getaways thanks to an open-plan living room and kitchen that can accommodate a big group and bedrooms that can sleep up to 16 people. (Three kings, three queens, and four twin bunks.) Private, on-site parking is included.

Those looking to take advantage of the mild Florida weather, will find alfresco dining areas and an outdoor grilling station with two grills — one charcoal, one propane. When you're in need of provisions — or a change of scenery — it's a short walk to the shops, restaurants, and tennis courts of the colorful Gulf Place commercial center.

Beachfront home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for rent on Vrbo Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo