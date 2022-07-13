Trip Ideas This South Carolina Destination Was Just Named the No. 1 City in the U.S. by T+L Readers — Here's Why Its decade-long reign at the top of the list marks its entry into Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards Hall of Fame. By Rachel Chang Rachel Chang Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Sean Pavone/Getty Images Charleston, South Carolina, has once again charmed Travel + Leisure readers, winning the top spot in the World's Best Awards Best Cities in the U.S. for the 10th year in a row — and earning the South Carolina city a coveted spot as a WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Readers especially loved Charleston's thriving culinary scene and easy walkability, all doused with Southern charm. The dining scene, of course, spotlights Southern cuisine, with fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, hush puppies, and she-crab soup as staples. Charleston's must-try dishes include the okra soup at Bertha's Kitchen; biscuits from Callie's Hot Little Biscuits; deviled crabs from Dave's Carry-Out, and crab rice from Hannibal's Soul Kitchen. Getty Images The ever-growing culinary scene has seen several new openings already this year, like Bevi Bene Brewing, which opened last month and serves hard kombucha; Captain Harry's Blue Marlin Bar, which bills itself as the city's smallest with only four stools, opened in May; Rancho Lewis, which has been serving up Western Texas and New Mexico–style barbecue since April; and Raw Lab, an omakase-style raw bar that opened in February. Other additions to the Charleston scene include the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge that will connect Riverfront Park to the north part of Noisette Creek, a major step in developing the former navy base area. The luxury hotel scene is also expanding, with the just-opened Pinch Charleston and the newly crowned No. 1 hotel in Charleston, The Loutrel, which opened in Nov. 2021. The new hot spots add a fresh perspective to a city steeped in history — another aspect that resonated with T+L readers. Fort Sumter National Monument; Historic Charleston City Market; Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum; Magnolia Plantation and Gardens; Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens; and Rainbow Row all offer a look into Charleston's past. The Charleston Heritage Federation preserves its history through centuries-old homes and museums, while the Historic Charleston Foundation holds an annual Festival of Houses and Gardens in the spring for an inside look at some the nation's most beautiful homes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit