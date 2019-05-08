Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 13 Best Portable Cribs That Take the Hassle Out of Traveling With A Baby

Whether you are heading for a long, multi-city adventure or are simply spending a weekend away, traveling with a baby requires a lot of preparation. Not only do you have to pack all of your baby's essentials but you also have to make sure your little one has a comfortable place to sleep and play. That means carrying a crib, or if you have a newborn, a bassinet.

There are several things to consider so you can choose the best portable crib for your child. Size is an important consideration, especially if you're planning to fly or take a train. You'll also want something that's quick and relatively easy to set up so it's ready when it's time to help your little one fall asleep. Look for products that are durable and made from high-quality materials. To find the best portable cribs, we considered size, weight, and ease of assembly. We also looked for products that are easy to clean, sturdy, and appropriate for a variety of ages.

Our favorite, the Guava Lotus Travel Crib, can be folded and carried in its own bag which can fit in an overhead compartment. This travel crib also has mesh sides and a large zippered mesh flap that opens to make it easy to transfer a sleeping baby into the crib.

To help you narrow down your choices, here are the best portable travel cribs.

Best Crib: Guava Lotus Travel Crib

Guava Lotus Travel Crib Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Compact and easy to carry, the Guava Lotus Travel Crib is hands down our favorite. It weighs only 13 pounds and is fast and easy to assemble. Perfect for travel, the Lotus comes with a backpack case that makes it ideal to store in a plane's overhead bin. Designed for ages newborn to three (or until the child can get out themselves), the Lotus travel crib doesn't have a weight limit because the mattress is supported by the floor.

This travel crib is GreenGuard Gold certified non-toxic and free from PVC, lead, phthalates, formaldehyde, and heavy metals. Each side is made of breathable mesh, so you can keep a watchful eye on your little one. The included mattress pad is made of thick, insulated foam, and comes with a waterproof cover. This well-designed travel crib has a large zippered side panel that can be opened for baby to crawl in and out, or to easily move a sleeping baby into the crib.

Best Bassinet: Chicco LullaGo Portable Bassinet

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

A great travel option for new parents, the Chicco LullaGo Portable Bassinet is easy to assemble, lightweight to carry, and ensures a comfortable and safe sleep experience for your newborn. The bassinet can accommodate babies from birth until they weigh up to 20 pounds.

Mesh paneling helps you keep a watchful eye on your baby while promoting ventilation. It even comes with a machine-washable padded mattress and a storage pocket for your baby's essentials and toys.

"I am so happy we decided to get this bassinet for our newborn," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It was super easy to assemble and travel with. Plus it isn't super bulky, so it was easy to keep next to the bed. The pocket was nice to put extra diapers in for night changes."

Best Value: Pamo Babe Deluxe Portable Nursery Center

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

For less than $80, parents get a crib, bassinet, and changing station for their newborns, infants, and toddlers. Plus, a mobile to help them drift off to sleep. The three-in-one portable crib comes with breathable mesh panels and a soft mattress for optimal comfort. Its space-saving design fits anywhere and can be easily assembled, collapsed, and transported thanks to its fast-folding legs and carrying case.

"We use it for our 3-month-old, and just got back from vacation," a customer explained in their review. "Once you get used to how it assembles, it's easy to use. It's compact for travel, yet sturdy. The changing board is on the smaller size, but overall, we are happy with its value and performance."

Best for Planes: Munchkin Brica Fold N' Go Travel Bassinet

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

One quick scroll through the reviews will show you that new parents absolutely love this portable bassinet, which many shoppers recommend for air travel. Its compact frame measures 30 inches long by 12 inches wide, giving your baby plenty of room to sleep without overcrowding your row. You can set it up and disassemble it in seconds, and it weighs less than 3 pounds. It also has breathable mesh sides and a firm, water-resistant mattress pad.

"Perfect for plane travel," exclaimed a reviewer. "If you sit in bulkhead seats, this will fit perfectly at your feet! I had flight attendants say what a great idea it was! I have 4-month-old twins and traveled with one in the car seat next to me and the other slept soundly in this bassinet. Actually, both babies preferred the bassinet to the car seat."

Best With Mattress: BabyBjörn Light Travel Crib

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

At 13 pounds, this portable travel crib is one of the most lightweight options on the market right now. And thanks to its soft foam mattress, it's also one of the most comfortable places to nap. The cushiony mattress is highly durable and features a machine washable cover, which will come in handy if any accidents occur. Fast-folding legs make it incredibly easy to assemble, regardless of where your travel destination is. Simply unfold it, snap the legs into place, insert the mattress, and your baby has a safe and comfortable place to nap. When it's time to pack up, the 4.7-star rated crib folds flat and fits inside a compact easy-to-carry case.

"I love this travel crib," shared one customer. "It is super easy to assemble, takes only two to three minutes. I love that it comes with a comfy mattress (usually you have to buy and carry a mattress separately with other travel cribs or Pack 'n Play). It folds really small and fits perfectly in its travel bag. It's super lightweight and can be even carried as carry-on luggage on a plane if needed.

Best for Long-term Use: Graco My View Travel Crib With Stages

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This travel crib has parents raving in Amazon's review section for its versatile design, which is intended to "grow" with your child so you're not constantly searching for a new one. The fan-favorite pick can be used as a playard on its own for toddlers, or you can attach the height-adjusting bassinet if you have a newborn or infant. It also features wheels, mesh sides, and a protective canopy with toys.

"We're four months in and it's been perfect for us," one Amazon reviewer said. "It's very compact for travel — we've conveniently used it in a hotel twice now while traveling."

Easiest to Set Up: Nuna Sena Aire Mini Travel Crib

Nuna Sena Aire Mini Travel Crib Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When your baby is cranky and sleepy, you need a crib that you can set up fast. You can unfold the Nuna Sena Aire Mini with one hand and your little one will be in it, blissfully napping, in no time. The sturdy construction includes all-mesh sides, a ventilated mattress that's machine-washable, and an easy-to-attach bassinet.

"I love the ease of setting this product up and packing it away," shared a Nordstrom customer. "It works great and [my newborn] sleeps great when we are visiting family and friends! It also fits great in a hotel room which is an added bonus."

Best With Changing Table: 4moms Breeze Plus Portable Playard

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This all-in-one travel crib from 4moms is your nursery away from your nursery, courtesy of its multitasking features. Parents have the choice to use it as a playpen, a bassinet, and a changing table. If nature calls, flip the detachable changer pad over the bassinet, snap it into place, and get to work. Its raised edges and safety straps keep your baby secure, and the 4.9-star rated crib has a one-handed set-up for fast assembly.

"From the moment I opened it I could tell it was made thoughtfully and in a way that would work best for [parents]," one shopper said. "One of my favorite features is the design of the changing table… For the amount of features this play yard has, I was happy to see that I could fit all the pieces back into the travel bag."

Best for Naps: Fisher-Price On-the-Go Baby Dome

Fisher Price travel crib Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This may seem too bulky to be a good travel option, but it's actually not. When folded flat, the On-The-Go Bay Dome weighs less than 7 pounds and you can easily carry it around thanks to a pair of handles. This Amazon best-seller features a soft pad and a canopy that will protect your little one from bugs. It's suitable for babies who weigh up to 20 pounds.

"A must-have for [a] family that is out and about in the summer," according to one reviewer. "[It's] super easy to use and carry. I managed to carry it, a diaper bag, a pool bag, a snack bag, and an infant while also getting three boys safely across a parking lot."

Most Lightweight: KidCo Peapod Plus Travel Bed

The Best Portable Cribs for Traveling Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

At just 3.5 pounds, this foldable travel bed is so lightweight and compact that you can pack it in a suitcase. It's made from durable mesh and UV-rated fabric so it's perfect for a trip to the beach or your baby's first camping adventure.

"This size is perfect," wrote one customer, who added that their son sleeps comfortably in the padded and ventilated pick. "We've been using the peapod plus for when we fly and for family visits just two hours away. Packs so easily into a suitcase. It folds up easily and packs away perfectly into the bag it comes with."

Best for Fussy Babies: MiClassic Stationary&Rock Bassinet

2in1 Rock&Stay Bassinet One-Second Fold Travel Crib Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This portable bassinet weighs less than 20 pounds and folds into a compact carry bag. The best thing about it is that it has a rock mode that will soothe your baby to sleep so you don't have to. The mesh construction will make sure your baby can see you at all times, and vice versa.

"I absolutely love this little bassinet, it folds up so easy," an Amazon shopper said. "We took it camping with us and it was super easy to fold up and it even comes with a bag to put it in. And you have the option for it to rock or not rock, which is really cool."

Best for Co-sleeping: Baby Delight Snuggle Nest Harmony Baby Bed

Baby Delight Snuggle Nest Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you practice co-sleeping, this compact foldable baby bed will provide a safe and comfortable place for your baby to nap. The integrated sound and light unit will calm your little one in no time. When you're not using it, this bed folds into a carry bag the size of a regular tote.

"This co-sleeper literally saved me and my wife's sanity," quipped one reviewer. "[It's] much cheaper than a DockATot and [it] feels much studier and safer. We can't accidentally roll in and baby can't accidentally roll out. Conveniently, our arms rest right where this thing folds up for storage/travel, so when the baby fusses, we throw our arms in [when we're] half asleep and pat his butt. Everyone goes back to sleep. My wife says this is her number one favorite baby purchase."

Best for Multiple Babies: Joovy Room2 Portable Playard

Joovy travel crib Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This roomy crib that measures an impressive 10 square feet is perfect for two babies to sleep in and play. It has large mesh sides, a soft padded waterproof mattress, and two wheels that will help you move it around.