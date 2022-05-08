From craft brews to cultural hot spots, the Berkshires has it all.

10 Best Things to Do in the Berkshires — From Beautiful Hiking Trails and Lakes to Museums and Breweries

The Berkshires in western Massachusetts draws in countless visitors every year, thanks to its fascinating history, ample outdoor activities, burgeoning food scene, and incredible shopping. With so many activities to choose from, it can truly delight every type of traveler.

The Norman Rockwell Museum and studio at Stockbridge in Massachusetts. Credit: John Greim/Getty Images

And although fun activities abound throughout the year, this beloved New England destination is especially popular in the summer. Whether you want to explore its culture at an art museum, sample its refreshing local beverages at a brewery, or head out on a hike for some truly spectacular views, here are some of the best things to do in the Berkshires.

Catch a concert at Tanglewood.

Patrons arrive early for lawn spots and set up elaborate picnic dinners at the Tanglewood Music Center Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

This 1937-era open-air music venue serves as the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. While the lush grounds and expansive lawns are open all year round (free of charge), you'll want to plan your trip during the summertime, when you can listen to music under the stars. (Bringing along a delicious dinner and cozy blanket is highly recommended.) This year's event programming — featuring performances from Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, James Taylor, the Juilliard String Quartet, and The Black Crowes, to name a few — is one for the books.

Go shopping in Lenox.

Hike Mount Greylock.

Information Wooden Signs at the Beginning of a Mountain Path. Mount Greylock, The Berkshires, MA. Credit: AlbertPego/Getty Images

At nearly 3,500 feet tall, Mount Greylock is the highest point in the state of Massachusetts. The entire Mount Greylock State Reservation spans around 12,000 acres. You'll also find several hiking trails, including a stretch of the famous Appalachian Trail. At the summit, visitors can stop at the Veterans War Memorial Tower, a 93-foot granite lighthouse with 89 steps leading to an observation deck. From there, enjoy panoramic views stretching across five states (Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire).

Eat your way through Great Barrington.

Great Barrington is lined with tasty eats that'll satisfy any craving. Keep it casual at Baba Louie's, famous for its selection of sourdough pizzas. For authentic Mexican staples like mole and margaritas, head straight to Xicohtencatl, which occupies a striking yellow house with a sprawling porch. Prairie Whale is a dinner-only haunt known for its rustic-chic aesthetic, lively ambience, elevated American entrees featuring locally sourced ingredients, and creative cocktails. For a true treat, make a reservation at Number Ten, which serves up all sorts of steaks, poultry, and seafood, plus mouthwatering sides like creamed spinach, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes.

Check out the Norman Rockwell Museum.

Interior of Norman Rockwell's studio housed in the Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, 1992 Credit: Brownie Harris/Getty Images

Founded in 1969, the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge boasts an expansive selection of the artist's work — almost 1,000 original paintings and drawings, to be exact. (Rockwell lived in the town from 1953 until 1978, when he died.) The 36-acre campus is home to 10 galleries, the artist's beloved Stockbridge studio (which was moved here in 1886), and an impressive collection of 100,000-plus items that range from personal calendars to fan mail.

Embark on your own dessert trail.

Grab a sweet treat (or three) at one of several spots in and around the Berkshires. In Pittsfield, indulge in some creamy soft serve at Dairy Cone or homemade cake at Mary's Carrot Cake. Make your way to Lenox to check out the new Sweet Dreams cafe, which sells crowd-pleasing pastries like cinnamon buns and chocolate chip cookies, or the beloved Chocolate Springs Cafe for specially crafted confections like truffles, chocolate-covered pretzels, and marshmallows. Candy lovers of all ages will also appreciate the nostalgia-inducing Robin's Candy, a shop stocked with a curated collection of sweets to suit every palate. Other nearby favorites include Mielke Confections and the Parisian-inspired Pixie Boulangerie.

Travel back in time at Hancock Shaker Village.

Canning room, Hancock Shaker Village. Credit: John Greim/Getty Images

Learn more about Shaker history at Hancock Shaker Village, which dates back to the late 1700s. Today, the site has been transformed into a living history museum with a working farm, a one-mile walking trail, and thousands of fascinating artifacts (think: furniture, tools, textiles, and more). It's also worth noting that Hancock Shaker Village is open seasonally, so plan your visit accordingly.

Get out on the lakes.

The Berkshires is home to dozens of pristine lakes that are for swimming, paddling, boating, and fishing. The 511-acre Pontoosuc Lake is among the region's most scenic, and its bright blue waters make it a popular spot for boating. Pack a picnic lunch, some towels, and a chair to lounge on the grassy lawns along the shore. The lake is especially beautiful come fall, when the surrounding trees turn fiery red, orange, and yellow. Meanwhile, Lake Onota is slightly larger at 617 acres. Here, you can relax along the sandy beach area before heading into the water to swim, kayak, or canoe.

Wander through the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) offers a whopping 250,000 square feet of gallery space, so be sure to carve out enough time to explore it all. Expect to be dazzled by an array of extravagant masterpieces, including eye-catching ceramics, interactive exhibitions complete with lights and sounds, larger-than-life wall drawings, and striking sculptures.

Toast to a successful trip.