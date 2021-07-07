10 of the Best Small Towns in the Midwest

The Midwest is a region that really has it all in terms of landscapes, from the gorgeous Great Lakes to striking sand dunes to densely wooded forests and beyond. The bucolic, wide-open spaces and dynamic cities of America's heartland are ripe for exploration, as more visitors focus on previously overlooked domestic destinations.

But while many travelers will only converge on major destinations like Detroit, Chicago, or Minneapolis, the Midwest's small towns make for memorable excursions, too. With that in mind, we've rounded up 10 of the best small towns in the area with less than 15,000 residents. Read on to plan your next Midwestern getaway.

Petoskey, Michigan

Petoskey bay in Petoskey, Michigan Credit: Roberto Galan/Getty Images

Hill City, South Dakota

The Beaver Creek Bridge, which effectively connects Custer State Park and Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. Credit: Mike Kline/Getty Images

Hill City's population totals just over 1,000, but this small South Dakota town packs a big punch. A few of its can't-miss sites include Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Co. for locally crafted and sourced beverages, the 1880 Train for a two-hour, narrated round-trip journey between Hill City and Keystone, and the family-friendly Palmer Gulch Campground, which holds a number of rodeos over the summer. Hill City is also within driving distance of major South Dakota draws like Custer State Park, Mount Rushmore, and the Crazy Horse Memorial. The town even makes for a lovely jumping off point to explore the state's two national parks, Wind Cave (about 30 miles away) and Badlands (about 90 miles away).

Kohler, Wisconsin

A tower clocks architecture rising above the trees in Kohler, Wisconsin. Credit: Nickdelrosario/Getty Images

Located in the heart of the Midwest in Wisconsin, the village of Kohler was one of the nation's first planned communities. The green spaces were actually designed by the same landscape architect who created Central Park. However, the crown jewel of Kohler is undoubtedly The American Club, an elegant hotel with the Midwest's only AAA Five-Diamond rating. Be sure to spend some time relaxing at the Waters Spa, golfing at Whistling Straits or Blackwolf Run, and touring the Kohler Design Center factory. Kohler is conveniently located about 55 miles from Milwaukee and 145 miles from Chicago, so it's accessible to travelers outside the region.

Pella, Iowa

Historic windmill in Pella, Iowa Credit: jerryhopman/GEtty Images

Pella, nicknamed "America's Dutch Treasure" for its connection to the Netherlands, hosts a legendary tulip festival each spring and a working windmill all year long. Other Dutch-inspired spots include Vander Ploeg Bakery, Ulrich's Meat Market, Dutch Fix, and Jaarsma Bakery. Drive approximately 11 miles to nearby Leighton for small-batch Gouda cheese from Frisian Farms Cheese House, which even has Gouda cheese curds. Plus, Lake Red Rock, the largest in the state at over 15,000 acres, is just outside of town and offers prime recreational adventure. Pella is located about 177 miles from the city of Omaha and 45 miles from Des Moines, so it's a great day trip option or weekend escape.

Medora, North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Tiny Medora serves as the gateway to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where the majestic Badlands settle into the Great Plains. To explore by car, take the South Unit's 48-mile scenic drive, which begins and ends in town. Hiking, horseback riding, camping, and snowshoeing are just some of the activities available in the park, alongside spotting bison and prairie dogs. Medora is also home to a cute children's park, thrilling zip line, the interactive Pitchfork Steak Fondue dining experience, and Medora Uncork'd, a cool wine bar.

Fish Creek, Wisconsin

Aerial panoramic shot of Fish Creek, Wisconsin, Credit: halbergman/Getty Images

Ashland, Nebraska

The Strategic Air & Space Museum in Ashland, Nebraska Credit: Robert Cross/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Lanesboro, Minnesota

The Lanesboro dam in Lanesboro, Minnesota Credit: StevenGaertner/Getty Images

This charming small town in southeastern Minnesota rests on the bluffs of the winding Root River, a popular tubing destination. Bikers should check out one of the state's premier pathways, the Root River State Trail. In town, pop into Parkway Market & Coffeehouse, Another Time Ice Cream Parlor, Sylvan Brewing, and Pedal Pushers Cafe. Plus, catch a play at the renowned community theater, the Commonweal. Lanesboro is sometimes called the "Bed and Breakfast Capital of Minnesota,'' so if you're seeking an overnight stay, you may want to aim for that type of lodging. And at just 40 miles from Rochester, 50 from La Crosse, and 125 from Minneapolis, "the heart of Bluff Country" is an easy small town getaway.

Winona Lake, Indiana

Houses in the Village, Winona Lake. Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Getty Images

Weston, Missouri

Campsite at Weston Bend State Park in Weston, Missouri Credit: Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images