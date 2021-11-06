From the dramatic oceanside to rolling hills, read on for 12 delightful small towns in Ireland.

With its ragged, weaving coastline and ancient, mist-covered mountains, there's a wind-whipped majesty to Ireland's landscapes. Yet within this sparse beauty lies some of Europe's most delightful small towns. Often just a stone's throw from a seductive shoreline or crumbling medieval castle, these colorful destinations are full of warmth, character, and Irish hospitality.

From Dingle's dramatic oceanfront setting in County Kerry to the thatched cottages and riverside charm of Adare in County Limerick, here's a look at 12 of the best small towns in Ireland.

Dingle, County Kerry

A view along Slea Head Drive, a circular route which is part of the Wild Atlantic Way, beginning and ending in Dingle. Credit: Chloe Coleman/Getty Images

Clinging to the southern coast of Kerry's Dingle Peninsula, Dingle is a charming port town with a generous amount of pubs considering its tiny population of about 2,000. Its pastel streets attract creatives from around the world, drawn to the region's beauty and quirky institutions like Foxy John's, a hardware store that doubles as a traditional Irish pub. Dingle is also an ideal starting base for exploring the peninsula's wild scenery, most notably the twisting 30-mile Slea Head Drive, taking in stunning coasts and ancient hills.

Adare, County Limerick

Traditional thatched cottages at Adare, county Limerick, Ireland. Credit: Education Images/Getty Images

While the cafes, craft shops, and traditional pubs of Main Street are pleasant enough, it's the neat rows of 19th-century thatched cottages that really give Adare its distinct character. Built by the Earl of Dunraven for the men constructing the imposing Adare Manor nearby, the whitewashed cottages are impossibly quaint and a few are available to rent throughout the year. Follow the snaking River Maigue along the north side of the village and admire the stately ruins of Desmond Castle and Adare Franciscan Friary.

Doolin, County Clare

View of the village in Doolin, Clare County, Ireland Credit: Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

While Doolin's probably most famous as a gateway to the Cliffs of Moher, it's full of scattered charm in its own right. Evenings are for whiling away with a few pints of Guinness amid the energetic sounds of live Irish music at Gus O'Connor's or McDermott's Pub. And when morning comes, it's not just the famous cliffs that are nearby. Doolin is not far from the ethereal form of Doonagore Castle, the mysterious Burren National Park, and the ferry zipping you out to the beautiful offshore Aran Islands.

Kinsale, County Cork

Square in Market Ln in Kinsale is a city on the southern coast of County Cork Credit: Angel Villalba/Getty Images

Though this was a busy fishing port for more than 300 years, Kinsale's colorful, cobbled lanes look like they were built exclusively for postcard scenes (or, dare I say it, Instagram). The rustic pubs and quirky stores filling these winding streets have made this small town in County Cork immensely popular with the summer crowds, and it's also the starting point of the Wild Atlantic Way trail. While many will want to hit the trail, stick around in Kinsale first to sample some of the region's freshest seafood at Martin Shanahan's excellent Fishy Fishy Restaurant.

Westport, County Mayo

Westport bridge in county Mayo, Ireland Credit: frankix/Getty Images

With handsome Georgian streets and elegant bridges combined with a superb gastronomy scene, it's clear why Westport in County Mayo has become such an alluring location in the west of Ireland. Centered around the historic clock tower, its octagonal town center is delightful, and there are plenty of colorful pubs and fine restaurants flanking the pretty Carrowbeg River. Westport is also just a 15-minute drive away from Croagh Patrick, the 2,507-foot mountain considered to be Ireland's holiest.

Dunmore East, County Waterford

Ireland, County Waterford, Dunmore East, harbor view Credit: Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

There are few better locations in Ireland to spend a languid summer evening watching the sunset than at Dunmore East's picturesque waterfront. With an alluring coastal road that gently rises and falls with the shore's sandstone cliffs, it's a town of secluded coves and immaculate beaches. Further south, the spectacular Dunmore East Cliff Walk offers clear views of County Wexford's Hook Head Lighthouse — one of the world's oldest-operating lighthouses — across the bay.

Roundstone, County Galway

Harbor Of Roundstone In Ireland Credit: grafxart8888/Getty Images

With Errisbeg for an imposing mountain backdrop and the lumpy outline of the Twelve Bens range in the hazy distance across from Roundstone Bay, Roundstone is a quaint fishing village that's in dramatic natural company. And it's that remarkable surrounding landscape that makes this tiny destination in County Galway ever more seductive. Stroll the gently meandering Monastery Road and finish with a pint of stout and a plate of fresh hake and chips at O'Dowd's Seafood Bar and Restaurant.

Kenmare, County Kerry

New holiday village housing in Kenmare in the Ring of Kerry. Credit: P A Thompson/Getty Images

While Kenmare attracts plenty of visitors thanks to its proximity to the spectacular Killarney National Park, its buzzy, colorful streets are captivating in a different sense and packed with lively pubs like PF McCarthy's on Main Street. But ancient curiosities are never far away in this weather-beaten land. In fact, just a short walk from the town lies Kenmare Stone Circle. Thought to date back to the Bronze Age (2,200 to 500 B.C.), the 15 heavy boulders in an ellipse-shaped circle are one of the region's more unique attractions.

Inistioge, County Kilkenny

Ireland, County Kilkenny, Inistioge, village view Credit: Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Not for nothing were Inistioge's handsome Georgian streets chosen by Hollywood as the setting for films such as "Widows' Peak" (1994) and "Circle of Friends" (1995). Nestled within the rolling hills of County Kilkenny and dominated by the 10-arch limestone bridge spanning the River Nore, Inistioge's tree-lined square is also the picturesque setting for long summer afternoons in the sun. Find a table outside the Woodstock Arms, enjoy a pint of creamy stout, and take it all in.

Howth, County Dublin

Ireland, County Fingal, Howth, elevated town view, dusk Credit: Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Almost 30% of Ireland's population lives in Dublin, but only a fraction of those reside in Howth. The tiny town, built around a lively harbor, is a side to Dublin that few tourists see, but those who do will be glad they made the journey. With a vibrant stretch of sublime restaurants and casual seafood bars populating the harbor's western arm, it's a perfect little spot to return to after taking in the sweeping vistas of the Howth Cliff Walk.

Baltimore, County Cork

A view of Baltimore harbor and Baltimore beacon on the headland. Baltimore, West Cork, Ireland. Credit: Rudolf Ernst/getty images

A lively gateway to the Atlantic, Baltimore's narrow lanes almost tumble into the ocean and are particularly vibrant in the summer months. Boat tours out to the enchanting island of Cape Clear and whale-watching excursions bring enthusiastic visitors down to Baltimore's shores every year, though there are also plenty of good reasons to remain on land. Along with the colorful cluster of pubs around the harbor, the town sits in the shadow of the 13th-century Dún na Séad Castle and now welcomes a newly crowned Michelin-star Turkish restaurant, Dede at the Customs House, to its culinary scene.

Cashel, County Tipperary

Aerial view of city against cloudy sky during sunny day, Cashel, Tipperary, Ireland Credit: Westend61/Getty Images