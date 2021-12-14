Skip the line at the Louvre and visit these small towns in France, where the crowds are fewer and the pace is slower.

10 Best Small Towns in France for Beautiful Beaches and Vineyards, Mountain Trails, and Medieval Castles

Saint-Jean-de-Luz, The fishing port at the far end of the city.Boats in the port, back from a fishing trip, with the Church of St John the Baptist in the background.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz, The fishing port at the far end of the city.Boats in the port, back from a fishing trip, with the Church of St John the Baptist in the background.

It must be hard being a small town in a country that's home to one of the most iconic cities in the world. But while Paris gets all the attention (and most of the tourists), clever travelers — both French and foreign — plan excursions to some of the country's lesser-known destinations, many of them small towns.

In these quaint French spots, travelers exchange the bustle of the city for wide-open beaches, mountain trails, medieval castles, and sprawling vineyards. From the French-German border to the Mediterranean coast to the mountainous intersection of France, Italy, and Switzerland, these small towns and villages (home to less than 15,000 people) are where you'll want to go when you're craving a slower pace and warm French hospitality.

Cassis

Sailboats Moored On Canal By Buildings In Cassis, France Credit: Anastasia Koroleva/EyeEm/Getty Images

Sandwiched between Marseille and Toulon in southern France lies the tiny town of Cassis, which often gets overlooked for other glitzier coastal destinations (here's looking at you, Saint-Tropez). But what some people miss is a beautiful fishing port that's lined with steep, limestone cliffs and carpeted with pebbly beaches. The town itself showcases a palette of pastel-colored buildings and a great selection of sidewalk cafes that are ideal for people-watching.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Saint-Jean-de-Luz, The fishing port at the far end of the city.Boats in the port, back from a fishing trip, with the Church of St John the Baptist in the background. Credit: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Sitting on the French side of the French-Spanish border, Saint-Jean-de-Luz has a distinct Basque feel. Fishing boats line the harbor while the beach scene attracts surfers who come to play in the breaks at Plage de Lafitenia and Belharra.

Eguisheim

Main square with church and fountain with statue of pope Leo IX in Eguisheim, Alsace, France Credit: Getty Images

Sitting just south of Colmar near the French-German border, Eguisheim is a medieval village that's home to half-timbered houses, narrow streets, and castles that date back to the Middle Ages. If Eguisheim's historic architecture and buildings aren't enough to lure you for a visit, the Alsace Wine Route, which the destination is part of, might.

Vogüé

Ardeche river and old village of Vogüé, France Credit: Jean-Luc Ichard/Getty Images

With a name that's oh-so-French, Vogüé is situated right on the Ardèche river near the beautiful Parque Natural Regional de los Montes de Ardecha. The village is as picturesque as it gets, with cobblestone streets, a medieval castle, and limestone cliffs that seem to shoot straight out of the water. (Bonus: If you happen to visit during the fall, you might catch the harvesting of chestnuts, a popular product in the region.)

Île de Porquerolles

Typical village houses in a pink color with turquoise accents in Porquerolles, France Credit: David C. Tomlinson/Getty Images

From the city of Toulon, you can hop on a ferry that drops you off in Porquerolles, the largest of the three Hyères Islands (Îles d'Hyères). The beaches in Porquerolles are unbelievably smooth, the snorkeling superb, and the views stunning — the island is located just off the French Riviera.

Les Baux-de-Provence

View of Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence, France Credit: Getty Images

Built into a rocky outcropping that's part of the Alpilles mountain chain, the setting of Les Baux-de-Provence is rugged and wildly impressive. It takes just a few days to discover fields brimming with lavender (usually mid-June to mid-July) and the Carrières de Lumières, a former quarry that now features works of art projected onto the underground cave walls and accompanied with music.

Arcachon

Cap Ferret (Bassin d'Arcachon, France), the Dunes Beach Credit: Eric Cowez/Getty Images

Arcachon is set inside the protected Arcachon Bay, not far from the wine-rich city of Bordeaux. And while the sea is one of the town's main draws (it's also known for its oysters), you'll find a natural sand dune, beautiful 19th-century villas, and a beachfront promenade full of walkers and bikers, too.

Villard-de-Lans

High Angle View Of Mountain Range Against Blue Sky, from Villard de Lans in France Credit: Michael Lafrasse/EyeEm/Getty Images

Outside Grenoble, near the border of Italy and Switzerland, is the beautiful mountain town of Villard-de-Lans. In the winter, people come to ski the snowy slopes, while the summer offers plentiful hiking and the area's finest fare (don't miss a visit to the twice-weekly farmers market).

Hunspach

Fachwerkhäuser in Hunspach, Département Bas-Rhin in der Region Grand Est, Frankreich Credit: Gugu Mannschatz/Getty Images

This tiny town, located right on the French-German border, made a name for itself when a French TV show named it the "most beloved" village in France according to a local poll. Inside the town limits, you'll find historic timber houses, nearby vineyards, and a feel that showcases the best of France and Germany.

Chamonix

France, Haute Savoie, Chamonix, rooftops, evening, winter Credit: Walter Bibikow/Getty Images